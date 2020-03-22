The City of Lawton has updated guidelines for City Hall. Beginning Monday Lawton City Hall will be closed to the general public with granted exceptions:
• Citizens needing to set up a new water account. Although this can be done via email or fax, time or resources may prevent citizens from being able to gain access to needed utilities if in-person visitation is not also afforded. Those needing to set up a new water account may visit Utility Services with needed materials on the first floor of City Hall. Please call 580.581.3308 for details on needed materials.
o Those needing to pay their water bill must do so by drop box (in front of City Hall), by mail, online or by phone. If overpayments are applicable, these will be credited to an account. During this time, the City of Lawton has suspended disconnects – meaning no water will be shut off for lack of payment – but citizens are still responsible for their bill and associated fees and making payment arrangements. Learn more here: https://www.lawtonok.gov/services/pay-your-water-bill.
• Citizens/Contractors dropping of building/construction plans. Those dropping off building/construction plans that are too large to be transferred digitally may drop them in a labeled box at the front desk of City Hall, 212 SW Ninth Street. Call 580.581.3375 with questions or concerns.
• Those with special appointments for extenuating circumstances.
Citizens are greatly encouraged to watch City Council meetings broadcast through Cable or on the “Lawton Oklahoma, City Government” Facebook page during this time. Those who attend, due to social distancing requirements, may be requested to observe or listen to the meeting in another part of the facility.
Additional administrative offices across the City, such as that of Parks & Recreation at the Owens Multipurpose Center and the Lawton Arts and Humanities Office at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, will be closed to the general public and services will be conducted online or by phone. View contact information for any department at lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020- 03/COL%20PHONE%20NUMBERS%2020.pdf.
Additional questions or concerns may be addressed through the Community Relations Office at 580.581.3301 or by writing into publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov.
The City of Lawton encourages citizens to continue practicing social distancing and limiting community movement to slow the spread of COVID- 19. View a list of Frequently Asked Questions concerning City of Lawton/community services/operations during this time at lawtonok.gov/publications/faqs-colcommunity-covid-19.