Lawton City Council Ward 6 representative Bob Weger won’t have to run twice for his seat after all.
Weger was chosen to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 6 Sean Fortenbaugh when he resigned earlier this year. Ward 6 is one of three wards where council representatives are up for election in September. The other two wards are 7 and 8.
According to city charter, when a person is chosen to fill an unexpired term, they do so until the next election date. This year, that next election date also coincides with the regular election for the Ward 6 expired term.
However, the state election board notified the Comanche County Election Board that the state voting system will not allow a candidate to appear on two separate ballots in the same election.
“We cannot have an election to fill the unexpired term and the expired term for the same position at the same time,” Acting City Attorney Tim Wilson told the council.
Since there are no other dates to hold a primary election for the Ward 6 unexpired term, the Sept. 12 election will be for the expired term, which begins in January 2024.
Weger said Tuesday that he plans to file for the Ward 6 seat.