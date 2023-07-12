City Council Ward 6 Bob Weger

City Councilman Ward 6 Bob Weger will have to run for his seat only once this year.

 Johannes Becht/staff

Lawton City Council Ward 6 representative Bob Weger won’t have to run twice for his seat after all.

Weger was chosen to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 6 Sean Fortenbaugh when he resigned earlier this year. Ward 6 is one of three wards where council representatives are up for election in September. The other two wards are 7 and 8.

