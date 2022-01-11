Lawton Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk will be arraigned Wednesday after being arrested Saturday on allegations of driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Burk was booked into the Comanche County Detention Center early Saturday morning, and released on a weekend bond Saturday afternoon, after paying $1,250.
The Comanche County District Attorney has yet to file charges against Burk.
The Lawton Constitution requested a copy of the incident report on Burk’s arrest, but was told by the Lawton Police Department Records Department that the report was unavailable because the incident was under investigation.
Early Monday afternoon, Lawton City officials announced they planned to release the report to the media by close of business.
Later in the afternoon, media outlets were notified that, due to unforeseen technical difficulties and an unrelated incident at the Lawton Police Department, the report would not be released until today.