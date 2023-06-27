City Council members will consider strengthening ordinances on door-to-door vendors today, responding to complaints from residents.
Lawton already has an ordinance that sets restrictions on those who sell goods and services by going door-to-door, to include a requirement for permits, a local storefront with which they must be associated, and restricted work hours.
But Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said city staff has received complaints from residents about door-to-door vendors who do not have licenses, a situation city officials expect to increase in the aftermath of June 15 storms that severely damaged structures, vehicles and trees. Proposed amendments include: plainly stating no one may go door-to-door within the corporate city limits without having a city vendor permit; specifying those without a local storefront must have a city peddler's permit; and submitting background checks on those going door-to-door. Hours of operation were changed to end at 7 p.m. or sunset, whichever is earlier; and definition of storefront was amended to include internet-based businesses and home occupations that provide proof of residency.
In other business, the council will consider a recommendation from city staff to discontinue the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). That recommendation comes with a proposal to reject the new $37,500 grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service.
RSVP is an AmeriCorps program which encourages those age 55 and older to volunteer with local non-profit organizations, using their workforce skills and talents on behalf of the community. But like organizations across the country, Lawton's RSVP program is losing the fight to regain active volunteers and as a result, "falls short of reaching grant obligations," according to the agenda commentary provided by Parks and Recreation Director Christine James. She said the program is unable to fill requirements for programming unique to Lawton, unduplicated elsewhere in the city, and keep a specific number of volunteers.
Council members also will take another look at a proposal to add a fifth pay grade to the executive level pay scale, the salaries paid to deputy city managers, department heads, deputy attorneys and engineers. Council members wanted a comparison with similar cities — Norman, Edmond, Broken Arrow, Moore and Midwest City — to see how Lawton's salary range and job descriptions compare.
The proposed fifth grade would set a salary range of $123,494.90 to $210,275.10. Grade four, now the highest executive-level grade, ranges from $87,360 to $163,316.
The pay scale for general employees and Lawton police was adjusted earlier this month, to go into effect July 1. Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said the net effect on the city budget will be an $8.69 million increase for personnel services, a category that includes all costs associated with employees.