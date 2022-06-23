Lawton’s Ward 4 City Council race has one less candidate.
Members of the Comanche County Election Board agreed Wednesday with an appeal filed against candidate Derek Lemos, saying he didn’t meet the qualifications for office because he wasn’t a registered voter at his address for the correct amount of time. An appeal filed by Ward 4 candidate Barbara Curry stated that while Lemos has lived in his house at Scottsdale Circle for the six-month time frame, he has not been a registered voter at that address until recently.
Qualifications in the Lawton City Charter specify a council candidate must be a registered voter at an address within the ward he/she is seeking to represent for at least six months prior to filing for office.
Election Board Secretary Amy Sims, a member of the election board, said while Lemos has lived in the house for the correct amount of time, he was a registered voter at another address and did not change his registration to the Scottsdale Circle address until June 2. Candidates filed for City Council offices June 13-15.
Curry said she talked to Lemos three times after her election team discovered he did not meet that qualification, asking him to withdraw his candidacy.
“He was very firm about wanting to stay,” Curry said, adding Lemos said he wanted to remain in the race unless someone successfully challenged him.
Lemos was not at Wednesday’s challenge hearing.
The election board’s unanimous decision to strike Lemos from the ballot leaves the Ward 4 race with three candidates: Curry, George Gill and Eric Sharum. The Lawton City Council primary election is Aug. 23.