Sodding former police station site

Contractors continue sodding the tract at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard, a site that had held the old Lawton police department. The tract is one of two sites that City of Lawton officials are considering for the city’s first indoor mass transit transfer center.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The City Council wants some help in deciding whether a trust authority is the best option for operating the municipal jail.

Council members agreed with Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren Tuesday that it is a good idea to seek Requests For Proposals (RFPs) from entities or individuals with expertise in jail operations to help make the decision. The directive isn’t a decision that Lawton is heading for a trust authority to operate the jail; rather, it is an exploration to see if the idea is feasible and how it might work, Warren said.

Recommended for you