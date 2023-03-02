City Council members want a security plan in place for Lawton City Hall, and that could include police escorts.
City administrators have been discussing the addition of a metal detector and security screening since instituting a sign-in policy for visitors in June 2022. Discussions of providing escorts for council members after meetings is a new discussion intended to ease the concerns of those who have been confronted by residents, city administrators said.
Security cameras installed
The discussions come on the heels of security measures that city administrators already have put into place. In addition to measures that restrict public entrance into the building to the main doors on the building’s west side and the sign-in procedure, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city officials also have completed instillation of security cameras inside the building and are ready to begin installation on the building’s exterior. He said that process will mean matching the color of supporting arms to the building’s brick and anchoring those arms to the mortar.
“Mortar is easier to repair,” Cleghorn said, of the effort to protect the brick.
Access to building to be limited
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said a threat assessment already discussed with the City Council in executive session means officials will begin limiting access points into the building. While the public may enter only through the front entrance, city staff with access cards may enter doors on any side of the building. The most visible of security measures may be the metal detector and X-ray machines the city will install at the building’s main entrance, similar to the system the Comanche County Courthouse has had on its public entrance for almost 10 years.
Vehicle access to be limited
Vehicular access also will be limited to the circular drive at the building’s west entrance. The east parking lot used by city staff will be converted to card access only once renovations on the final three floors of city hall are finished. The east park lot will become a construction staging area during that renovation work. Burk said a small structure will be built in the new west parking lot for residents who want to pay their water bill, meaning the city could remove the outside drop box for bills now located on the circular drive’s northern edge. The building will be part of the renovation project.
Burk said the city also is making plans with Triangle Security Services to expand its work force at city hall, to help monitor the cameras.
But council members are interested in other measures, including a suggestion Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said he has heard from several residents: make the lights in the west parking lot brighter.
“When it’s dark, it’s pretty black,” Warren said, explaining existing lights don’t emit enough light.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said city staff also should consider providing police escorts to council members when they leave meetings. That service was provided to council members after Tuesday’s meeting.
“We make people mad,” Fortenbaugh said, of reports that some council members have been followed to their vehicles after meetings and adding every employee in city hall deserves the same courtesy.
According to the agenda commentary provided by Mayor Stan Booker, some employees have reported their vehicles have been vandalized during work hours. Booker has asked city administrators to craft a policy to increase security measures, a proposal council members echoed when they directed Cleghorn to bring that policy back to the council.