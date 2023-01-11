City Council members want new options on a site for Lawton’s first indoor mass transit transfer center.
And they want a council committee to begin discussing them.
Acting Tuesday in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, the council and Mayor Stan Booker offered their opinions and posed questions about where that site should be. Many said they have heard strong residential opposition to the most recent proposal: the West Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets. City and LATS officials have said the median is more attractive than a site on Railroad Street across from the public safety center, because the median has greater potential for expansion, is wholly owned by the City of Lawton and is close to downtown amenities that LATS riders use.
Booker pointed to the residential feedback he and council members have received, saying the number of calls he has received on the transfer center was second only to trash collection changes. Elected officials have said the most common complaint about the Gore median site is the possible effect on traffic flow on an already-crowded arterial.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the council must place the facility where Lawton will get the best use, which is why it is important to hear from residents.
“The vast majority of citizens don’t use it. That’s why we need to talk to those who use it,” Warren said, adding if the city doesn’t build the facility where it is most beneficial for those riders, “we’ve failed.”
It’s a theme his colleagues echoed, with Booker saying the city’s process seems to be “bring in citizens last.” Booker said residents have to be part of the process, with Warren suggesting the city place surveys on fixed route buses to solicit rider response.
There are concerns beyond location.
Booker, who has a background in retail, said he strongly disagrees with proposals to include meeting and retail space in the new transfer center.
“We have enough,” he said of such space available elsewhere, adding the traffic that would go through the transfer center won’t be enough to support retail space and he doesn’t want to spend the money to build it when a simple transfer center would work.
Booker and council members also asked whether the transfer center needs to be in the downtown area, which has been a major criteria in site selection since detailed discussions began more than five years ago.
Ward 4 Councilman George Gill, who was just sworn into office Monday, said he’s been fielding calls about the issue for weeks and many of his callers have specific concerns about hardships that handicapped riders may face.
“We need to remember them, and need to accommodate their lifestyle,” he said, adding that was part of the concern about the Railroad Street site.
Gill said he also wants to keep the maintenance/storage complex separate from the transfer center, explaining both complexes have distinct purposes and he is concerned the maintenance area will look worn and detract from the transfer center.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman said there are other details that need explaining, such as specifications that would be necessary to support buses moving into and out of the Gore median site. Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said the council needs details on power supply, the budget, charging stations and the process involved in converting to electric buses (LATS officials have said they want to move forward with plans to convert part of the bus fleet to electric).
Harris said he remains concerned about safety because the majority of LATS riders are youth who “need to be somewhere safe.” Like Warren and Booker, Harris and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said those who use LATS must be involved in the site selection process.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, noting he wasn’t certain why the council discarded the old police station at Southwest 4th Street as a site, said he wants to see the full list of potential sites so the council can make a decision based on multiple details. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton agreed, saying that list should include sites city officials may not like, to prompt discussion.
Hampton said selection of the best site is crucial because the transfer center “will be here way past us (elected officials) being here.”