City Council members want more discussion before they make a decision about closing Lawton’s three wading pools, in exchange for new spray parks at two other sites.
The proposal from the Parks and Recreation Department that would close wading pools in 35th Division, Mocine and Harmon parks isn’t the first time city staff members have asked to suspend operations of pools designed for the community’s youngest members. But, this proposal comes with the details of problems that city staff estimates would cost $235,000 to repair at all three, as well as the proposal to bring the facilities into compliance with Americans With Disabilities Act through access ramps. In addition, city staff said the pools don’t meet health codes and are a “lawsuit at the door waiting to knock” because of the number of uncontrolled children, often roughhousing, using a pool filled with about 12 inches of water in a setting where lifeguards are not available.
The wading pools are expensive and dangerous, Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple said, adding the recommendation is to close all three wading pools as soon as two new spray parks could be built and are operational in west and east Lawton. Funding for those facilities is included in the city’s Capital Improvements Program.
And, the new spray parks are something city officials have been discussing for years, after opening a similar facility in Elmer Thomas Park in 2017, said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
Temple said most of the water-feature recreation areas the City of Lawton owns and operates are concentrated in an area around South 11th Street, while this plan would spread out such areas over a larger part of the city. The plan is to build one spray park in east Lawton and another in west Lawton, with those sites identified in the staff recommendation as Lee West Park on Southwest 67th Street and East Side Park on East Gore Boulevard, near MacArthur High School.
Temple said exact locations would be worked upon in coming months and until those spray parks could be opened (something he said wouldn’t happen before Summer 2022), two of the three wading pools could open this summer.
Temple said city staff recommends the 35th Division Park wading pool at Northwest 6th Street and Columbia be closed. While Temple said it would cost $40,000 to open that pool this summer, the staff analysis stated the extensive work needed to repair leaks and other deterioration would be $120,000. City officials say that pool is within blocks of Elmer Thomas Park and its spray park/splash pad, which has been popular with youth and adults since it opened.
Council members said constituent concerns make them want to have more discussion before making a decision.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said his the issue actually is two: closing the wading pools and opening new spray parks.
“Citizens don’t want to close these,” he said, of the wading pools designed for children under the age of 12, making them popular for toddlers and other young children.
It was a complaint acknowledged by Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, who said while she’s “all for splash pads,” toddlers are common users of the wading pools.
Noting some residents were “more reasonable than others” about their complaints, Warren said some residents asked about turning the pool foundations into water fountain features that still could be used, rather than abandoning the city’s ties to its past.
And, while Warren supports the idea of a splash park in west Lawton, he said residents on the south side of Lee West Park already have problems with parking — even getting into their own driveways —because of the number of people who come to the park to use the Thunder basketball court. The park doesn’t have a suitable parking lot, Warren said, of a project he has been pushing for months.
“They want it (parking) before we start pushing more people into the park,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said the wading pools are popular with residents and are regularly used in the summer. He said there should be more residential input before the council makes its decision, adding while he likes the idea of more spray parks, children already are using the wading pools.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said the issue should have been brought to a council study committee before coming as a recommendation to the full council. He acknowledged the Parks and Recreation Commission had discussed the issue and agreed with the staff recommendation, but said he still likes the idea of further council discussion on the decisions that should be made.
Burk, conceding his East Side Park has ample parking, said additional spray parks have long been a goal of city leaders, who also want to learn from the experience gained in designing and building the Elmer Thomas Park spray park. Burk said additional amenities, such as shade, benches and parking, make them more expensive to build, but they also are widely used and less expensive to operate than traditional pools are.