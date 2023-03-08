Lawton City Council wants more details before selecting site for new LATS transfer, maintenance complexes

City Council members want more details before they decide where Lawton’s first indoor mass transit transfer center will be located, and whether that system needs a new maintenance yard.
The decisions came Tuesday during a special council meeting initially crafted to discuss problems with trash and solid waste collection in the city, but expanded to include a host of other items, including mass transit.
Council members acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust discussed where they might want a transfer center built, based on recommendations made by a transit committee that has been working with city and mass transit staff to analyze sites. That discussion expanded to include a proposal to build a new maintenance, storage and administrative yard — or if one even needed to be built — before the council went into executive session to discuss the appraisal or purchase of private property for that site.
The end result was a series of directives for specific details the council wants from city staff and Hendrickson Transportation Group. Those include a comprehensive analysis of sites for the transfer center and a specific plan for a small center with basic amenities.
As for a new maintenance, storage and administrative complex, the council wants to know exactly what is needed for that complex, estimated costs and whether it might be more economical to update the complex LATS already leases at South 6th Street and Bishop Road.
A majority of council members indicated they agreed on one detail: they want a small transfer center with basic amenities, not what two termed a “Grand Central Station” or “Taj Mahal.”
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the council needs a comprehensive understanding of the costs associated with that transfer center. He also said residents want just basic amenities, adding there is a site Oklahoma City built for its transit system that would be ideal: a small complex that allows riders to wait out of the weather, with lanes for buses to pull into and load/unload passengers.
Ward 4 Councilman George Gill agreed with the concept of simple amenities, saying Lawton won’t have unlimited funding for that facility.
“We need to make it count,” he said of potential funding that could be available.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh acknowledged city officials have been discussing the issue for years without result, but said he doesn’t think the council has enough information to select a site. He also said that facility needs to be small, noting it “doesn’t need to be a Taj Mahal.”
That’s why Fortenbaugh and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said they wanted some type of conceptual design crafted, to give council members an idea of what they would need, “draw it out so we can see what it looks like.”
Fortenbaugh and Gill said the council also needs more discussion about whether the city should build a new maintenance and storage facility, or renovate the building it already has.
“If it’s not adequate, what does it need?” Fortenbaugh asked, about the south Lawton site the city leases from private owners for $6,000 a month.
Part of that discussion is the cost of a new facility, something that LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said could be $10 million to $15 million.
Landers said that part of the benefit of Lawton’s efforts is they are occurring at a time when more federal funding is available for mass transit projects. Local officials expect federal dollars to cover 80 percent of construction costs. Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said one of the problems with renovating existing space is that federal transit dollars can’t cover upgrades in a building the City of Lawton doesn’t own.
Brown said the existing complex no longer is adequate for LATS needs. LATS soon will be relying on storage containers, and the maintenance bays are not long enough to hold the electric buses (5-10 feet longer than diesel buses) that LATS officials expect to transition to under a federal effort toward zero emissions.
Lawton may not have a choice about transitioning. Landers said the nation’s largest bus manufacturers are moving away from diesel production because of that federal mandate.
Landers said while Lawton will be able to do more because more federal funding is available for mass transit projects, the city can’t start building its mass transit complexes until that funding is available — and he estimated that will be four to five years away.
“We can’t start until we have federal funding in hand,” he said.
Council members said they can’t make decisions until they have specific information in hand, which includes details on exactly what kind of electrical load the maintenance facility will pull; a contingency plan if federal funding expected for the project “goes away”; and discussions with the owner of the building housing the current facility and whether renovations or a lease-to-own option are possible.