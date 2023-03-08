Lawton City Council wants more details before selecting site for new LATS transfer, maintenance complexes

City Council members want more details before they decide where Lawton’s first indoor mass transit transfer center will be located, and whether that system needs a new maintenance yard.

The decisions came Tuesday during a special council meeting initially crafted to discuss problems with trash and solid waste collection in the city, but expanded to include a host of other items, including mass transit.

Recommended for you