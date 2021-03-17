City Council members directed city staff Tuesday to return with more details about two splash pads they want to build in west and east Lawton.
The council also approved a recommendation from Mayor Stan Booker to create a council study committee to work with city staff about a proposal to use those splash pads to replace three popular — but deteriorating — wading pools in other parks.
The discussion first arose at the March 9 council meeting, where the Parks and Recreation staff offered a proposal to close wading pools in Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division parks because of their deteriorating conditions and the cost of upgrading, then maintaining them. In exchange, the city would build splash pads in Lee West Park on Southwest 67th Street and East Lawton Park on East Lee Boulevard, near MacArthur High School. Because those spray parks couldn’t be operational by the time summer begins this year, Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple said staff could open the wading pools in Mocine Park and Harmon Park, but recommended keeping the 35th Division Park pool closed because it is the most badly damaged and most costly to repair.
In addition to repairs needed for leaks and waterlines, each pool would need an access ramp to conform with the Americans With Disabilities Act. And, staff members pointed out the cost of operating the facilities, as well as the dangers posed in a setting where children roughhouse near standing water. City staff has estimated a total cost of $235,000 to repair all three parks and bring them into ADA compliance.
While council members like the idea of building two more splash pads — citing the success of the one that opened in Elmer Thomas Park in 2017 — constituents also have said they like the wading pools and their ties to Lawton’s past.
Booker had another concern: residents already are approaching him with ideas for the parks and recreation funding allocated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, but he said he has been telling them to wait until Halff & Associates completes its work on a new parks master plan.
“I tell people not to do anything until we do the parks master plan,” Booker said, questioning whether it was the right time to pursue the splash pads.
Council members, indicating they want to continue pursuing the idea, said the 2015 Capital Improvements Program included $1.2 million for splash pads. Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission, a citizens advisory board, also have said they don’t want to wait another year for the master plan to be finished before starting on the spray park project, Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said.
Councilman Randy Warren, who represents west Lawton, said actually two issues are at play. While East Lawton Park has a parking lot, Lee West Park does not and nearby residents already have concerns about visitors who park along Lynnwood (the park’s southern boundary) when they visit the Thunder basketball court. A draft Request for Proposals created by city staff includes a requirement for a 1.4-acre graveled parking lot (enough for 60 vehicles) as a component of the Lee West project, but Warren said he isn’t interested in a graveled lot.
He suggested a site plan be crafted for exactly what the park would look like, to include an asphalt parking lot (Warren said after the meeting the lot could be built between the Thunder court and Lynnwood). Hadley said an asphalt parking lot is the staff’s recommendation, noting city code would not allow creation of a graveled lot.
Council members said there are questions that still need to be answered before they can decide on the splash pads, to include the cost and exactly what will be included. The draft RFP covering specifies 15 above ground features, with age-appropriate features starting on one side with toddlers and ending on the opposite side with features for older youth. A covered area for shade, fencing and sidewalks also are included.
Council members said they want city staff to explore those ideas and bring them back or a decision.
Council members also accepted Booker’s proposal to have city staff work with a four-member council study committee comprised of Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson for suggestions about the three wading pools. Several council members support the idea of converting the pools into mini-spray parks, rather than completely removing them.
Warren offered suggestions about other parks discussions for the master plan, including his insistence that some of Lawton’s parks need sprinkler systems to support “green areas” where residents can have picnics and play with their children. It was a suggestion supported by other council members and Booker, who noted while the city can’t afford to put irrigation systems in every park, it could identify some for that improvement.
Council members also debated whether water used by the splash pads could be reused for irrigation. The short answer: not without some treatment of that wastewater, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, citing restrictions imposed by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Rogalski said that is the difference in the two types of spray parks/splash pads. The park in the Ranch Oaks Addition has a recirculation system for its water, similar to those used in pools, which recycles water for additional use. The system makes that spray park more expensive to build and operate, Rogalski said, explaining the less costly option is a system that uses fresh water each time, allowing used water to be dumped in the sewer system.
“It’s cheaper — significantly — to let it go down the drain,” he said.