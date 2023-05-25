City Council members want some answers before they commit to using city funds to renovate the historic Central Fire Station.

The structure — Lawton’s first stand-alone fire station — housed active fire crews from its opening in 1930 until spring 2021, when firefighting crews moved to the new Lawton Public Safety Complex. That new site holds the official designation of Fire Station No. 1, while Central retains that name and houses the department’s top administrative personnel.

