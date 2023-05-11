Lawrie Tatum Road traffic

Westbound traffic heads through the Lawrie Tatum/East Gore Boulevard intersection Wednesday. The City Council has accepted a plan to install new traffic control equipment at the intersection and the I-44 signal light immediately west, to help ease traffic congestion on the east Lawton arterial.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The easiest fix for traffic congestion on East Gore Boulevard is changing the timing of traffic signal lights, a traffic analysis shows.

City Council members accepted that analysis from Traffic Engineering Consultants Inc. and voted Tuesday to immediately implement the firm’s recommendation: buy new control equipment for the signal lights at Lawrie Tatum Road and the eastern I-44 ramp signal light.

