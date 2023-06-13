City Council members will consider a plan today to determine just how much rental spaces at lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth are worth.
The proposal to order an appraisal of boathouse and RV spaces is part of the City of Lawton’s on-going efforts to analyze recreational activities at city lakes. City Council discussion about ensuring fees charged for city services and amenities cover the costs of providing them.
Today’s proposal from Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren would direct city administrators to seek an appraisal “to understand the value of rental spaces” for boathouses, and for daily, monthly and yearly RV spaces. Now, those fees depend on what space is being leased and which concession area on which lake is being considered. But the lakes master plan crafted by consultant Halff Associates has recommended city officials look at the fees being charged and whether those charges reflect the true value of the space being leased.
“This appraisal will help determine fair pricing, adjust availability, and inform future planning and development strategies to enhance the overall experience for visitors and ensure the long-term success of Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth as recreational destinations,” Warren’s agenda commentary stated.
Traditionally, Lawton’s School House Slough — the city’s largest concession area — has charged the highest fees for boathouses, with fees at both lakes based on location and size. RV rental sites also vary, depending on location. Halff’s recommendation for immediate implementation is raising the annual boathouse and RV fees to a minimum of $2,800, then consider a future minimum fee of $4,200 for annual RV spaces and $3,500 for annual boathouse spaces. Those fees are for sites that grant annual leases; another fee applies to those who rent RV sites by the day or week.
Halff Project Manager James Hazzard said his firm and Dean Runyan Associates have done a market analysis on such amenities, basing their recommendations on what is charged at similar lakes concession areas in other parts of the state. Council members have indicated lake fees will be increasing, but have not said what those costs will be.
In another lakes item, the council will consider a staff recommendation to approve a $167,573.74 contract with D&H United Fueling Solutions to upgrade fueling pumps at School House Slough to an automated system. It’s a plan the council has been considering since fall 2022 as the city prepared to assume control of the School House Slough concession effective Jan. 1.
While there still are fuel pumps at School House Slough, they do not operate because they need an attendant and the concession’s store is no longer is open. That leaves Lawtonka without any on-lake fueling options for boaters.
D&H United Fueling Solutions has said the existing fueling station at School House Slough marina is outdated “and does not abide by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s guidelines,” meaning they don’t think the commission will allow it to reopen with correcting those violations. That includes installing containment systems. The largest costs in the Oklahoma City firm’s bid is $80,150.48 for construction work and $15,453.26 for electrical.