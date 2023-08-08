Lawton City Council to receive update on public access policy

City Council members will receive an update today on its new Lawton City Hall public access policy, including action early Monday to drop a requirement that all visitors must show photo identification.

City officials announced the new photo identification mandate last week, saying it was part of efforts to make city government’s primary facility safer for staff after recent incidents of disruptive behavior by visitors. While the city has required visitors to go through security screening for some time, officials added a requirement in July that visitors must sign a log with their names, the time they enter the building and their destination.

