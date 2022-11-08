Proposals to select a contractor to continue upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant and to honor longtime Mayor Wayne Gilley will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal to name Wynn Construction Co., Oklahoma City, as the wastewater plant contractor comes after city staff and the City Council adjusted a loan from Oklahoma Water Resources Board's Clean Water State Revolving Fund to pay for the work. That work is necessary to upgrade the aging plant in southeast Lawton so it remains in compliance with federal water treatment standards, a concern after the city received an Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality consent order because of violations stemming from discharges from the plant.
Wynn Construction submitted an initial bid of $85,096,676, which was adjusted by $1,316,622 because of city decisions, bringing the total bid to $83,780,054. The engineering estimate was $89.64 million.
Upgrades are to be done in three phases, with this Phase I to include building new process facilities — headworks, influent pump station and grit removal — as well as doing "selective" maintenance and equipment replacement to return existing facilities to functional requirements. City staff said the work will upgrade the aging plant, which also has suffered damage in recent years because of flooding.
The work will be funded with two revolving fund loans, a common way for the City of Lawton to pay for high-cost sewer and water repair projects. The debts typically are repaid via Lawton's Capital Improvements Programs, although sometimes the debts have been funded through other means.
Council members also will act on a recommendation from the City Planning Commission to formally designate city hall as Lawton City Hall on historical preservation documents, and to give the late Wayne Gilley's name to the building's auditorium.
Gilley, Lawton's longest tenured mayor, served in that office for 24 years, from 1961 to 1971, and from 1975 until his retirement in 1989. In 1986, the City Council decided via resolution to name then-city hall in Gilley's honor; the building, serving as the seat of city government since 1961, had been the former Emerson Elementary School. It became Wayne Gilley City Hall and served under that name until offices moved into today's city hall (the former Lawton High School/Central Junior High), then was demolished in 2015.
When the council vote to rename the building Wayne Gilley City Hall, the resolution specified the name would be kept in perpetuity. Because that building no longer exists, officials have proposed naming city hall's auditorium in Gilley's honor. City officials also are exploring the idea of a memorial, marking what they say was Gilley's exceptional service to his community.
While the building already is known as Lawton City Hall, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as Lawton High School, honoring its' decades as a school (the south wing was built in 1909; the north, in 1929).
In its resolution, the council will designate the original Lawton High School as Lawton City Hall, and the auditorium within that building as Wayne Gilley Auditorium. City officials already honor the building's beginning as a school, via a bank of lockers in the main hall of the second floor and a display of artifacts.
In other business, the council will act on a staff recommendation to tap EST Inc. to prepare designs for upgrades to Goodyear Boulevard between Cache Road and West Lee Boulevard. The segment is officially part of a multi-phase plan to upgrade Lee Boulevard from Goodyear Boulevard (the main access into the west Lawton industrial park) on its west end and Interstate 44 on its east end. A related agenda item will allow the council to accept Phase I of that phased-in upgrade, a $2.68 million project on West Lee Boulevard between Southwest 67th and Southwest 97th streets.
Here, EST will design construction plans for 2 miles of a heavily-used industrial road, work that will include collecting needed information and pavement recommendations. Total cost of the contract is estimated at $1,087,469, with the design work to last 520 days.