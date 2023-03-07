Lawton City Council to meet in special session today

Discussions on trash regulations, a potential site for Lawton’s first indoor transfer center, and discussions on the performance of the city manager and city attorney will top the agenda when the City Council meets in special session today.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The meeting initially had been crafted around regulations pertaining to Lawton’s trash ordinances, as directed in February by Mayor Stan Booker. Booker wanted city staff to design a policy to clean up the city, to include a litter abatement program, education efforts for the public on proper trash disposal, and changes in regulations. Those changes include warnings — to include fines and excess fees — for residents who exceed the amount of debris they are allowed to put out, or disregard regulations on where and when that debris can be set.
Acting as the City Transit Trust, the council will discuss the future LATS transfer center and maintenance facility, with the potential of taking action on the location for that facility. That recommendation could come after the transit trust meets in executive session to consider the purchase and/or appraisal of property for the transfer center. The center would be an indoor site that would provide inside waiting areas and other amenities for passengers as well as bus drivers. LATS has used an outdoor site along Southwest B Avenue, between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets, since LATS began operations.
A council study committee, meeting in mid-February, recommended two sites: the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard, and a commercial tract in the 1200 block of West Gore Boulevard. City officials already had discarded three proposed sites: the Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets; Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues (for the transfer center; the maintenance complex still is planned for Railroad and Southwest D Avenue); and the old police station site (the Southwest D Avenue site would be included with this proposal).
Council members also will meet in executive session on three items: discussions on the performance of the city manager and city attorney; and pending action against Republic Paperboard. The council also discussed Cleghorn’s annual evaluation at their Feb. 14 meeting. The only actions they took in open session were creating a new council liaison position (an action they reaffirmed at a Feb. 17 meeting) and changing minor language on Cleghorn’s employment contract.
Council members also will receive a presentation from Hatch, Croke & Associates on benchmarking data for the city, to include employee information; discuss how problems with potholes are managed; and consider adding oversight of departmental efficiencies to the duties of a new council budget committee created in January.