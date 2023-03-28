A proposal for a dedicated program to fund waterline and sewer line improvements, and a recommendation that would lessen the amount of water recreation for city youths will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt will outline a staff proposal that would center on the one-half cent portion of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program dedicated to water and sewer line work, using those funds as collateral for a loan that would allow a designated program. The proposal is similar to the 21-year program created more than two decades ago to address failing sewer lines, city staff said.

Recommended for you