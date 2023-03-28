A proposal for a dedicated program to fund waterline and sewer line improvements, and a recommendation that would lessen the amount of water recreation for city youths will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt will outline a staff proposal that would center on the one-half cent portion of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program dedicated to water and sewer line work, using those funds as collateral for a loan that would allow a designated program. The proposal is similar to the 21-year program created more than two decades ago to address failing sewer lines, city staff said.
Here, the city would use the permanent one-half cent sales tax dedicated to water and sewer to seek a 30-year loan, such as the revolving water and sewer loan funds offered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. OWRB offers those loans at a low interest rate, which would provide the funding upfront.
Whisenhunt said waterline breaks are increasing, going up by roughly 20 percent each year. City engineers say those breaks “have reached an unsustainable level,” and mains are in such poor condition, long-term repairs are not possible on lines that have exceeded their useful life. While 35 percent of the sewer system has been upgraded through a dedicated program, the remainder also is in poor shape, with conditions so severe some cannot be repaired without a total line replacement.
Whisenhunt’s proposal would allow construction of at least $8 million in water/sewer projects annually, over the next 10 years.
Council members also are expected to act on a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission to open the municipal swimming pool on South 11th Street this summer after making up to $117,000 worth of upgrades that could include replacement of the pool’s filter system. Commissioners agreed with city staff on another recommendation: keep the three wading pools closed.
The four pools have multiple problems, most related to age, that make it difficult to keep the facilities operational. While the municipal pool has cracks and other problems, city staff’s biggest issue is keeping chemicals at the right levels to keep the facility operational. While simple repairs on the pool will mean $12,000 in upgrades before it could open, city staff has said it is likely the pool’s filter system needs to be replaced. That upgrade is $55,000, and city staff has said it will be at least three months before that equipment will arrive. If the pool needs a pressure test (to identify leaks), that could cost another $50,000.
Commissioners said they want the swimming pool open because it is used by the city’s older youths.
The City Manager’s Office also is asking the council to approve conceptual designs for upgrades to the southwest corner of the city hall complex, addressing drainage and erosion problems caused by runoff from the building.
That runoff from multiple roof drains flows across the building’s south lawn, and over the years has eroded grass from the southwest corner, leaving bare dirt to run onto the sidewalk and into the street when it rains. City staff recommends using a variation of a plan adopted by Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, directing roof runoff into a rocked channel that would be placed from the building to the street, then installing a raised bed along the south and west sides of the curb to hold native plantings, and reseeding the area with shade grass.
Estimated cost of the project is $10,000, with work to begin within two weeks, city officials said.
Council members also will seek public input on revenues that will be raised by the 2019 Capital Improvements Program in excess of original projections.
A resolution that specifies allocation of those funds for capital improvements is based on a revenue estimate of $23.5 million annually. City finance officials said they expect the sales tax to generate $6,005,504 more than the annual estimate. City administrators have recommended those funds be used to complete renovation of city hall. The CIP had set $6 million for the work.