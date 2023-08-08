Sidewalk at monument

Bryan Wilson works on the base of a war memorial in Elmer Thomas Park last year. A sidewalk was poured to connect the new monument to a previous one on the east side of Lake Helen. The City of Lawton is exploring funding sources to continue the sidewalk around the eastern and northern edges of the lake.

 File photo

City Council members will be looking at security upgrades and new amenities for Elmer Thomas Park when they meet today.

The proposal for security cameras centers on three parks, as part of what Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren and Mayor Stan Booker call a proactive initiative. After council discussions, the proposal is to direct city staff to issue a Request For Proposals from entities that could install the cameras in key locations in the parks, as an effort to “create a safer environment” while deterring criminal activities and enabling faster response times to incidents within public places.

