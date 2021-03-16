A city staff proposal to replace three wading pools with two new spray parks is back before the City Council today.
The council, meeting in special session at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, already had scheduled a meeting to handle six properties that are designated for condemnation and, potentially, demolition. But, after the group tabled discussion of the water parks/wading pools idea last week, that discussion was added to today’s agenda through two items.
The first agenda item asks the council to provide direction to city staff regarding two new splash pads, cited for addition to Lee West and East Lawton parks. The second item, added Monday, specifies discussion of current and/or future splash pads and current wading pools, as well as discussion of city parks and the Parks Master Plan being crafted by Halff & Associates. Both items allow action to be taken.
At issue is a proposal made by the Parks and Recreation Department and confirmed by the Parks and Recreation Commission (a citizens advisory board) to close wading pools in Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division Parks, ultimately replacing them with spray parks similar to the facility that opened in Elmer Thomas Park in 2017. At the March 9 council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple said the proposal would close all the wading pools as soon as splash pads (also called spray parks) were opened.
But, because those splash pads couldn’t be opened this summer, parks officials recommended opening the Mocine Park and Harmon Park pools this summer, but keep the 35th Division Park pool on Northwest 6th Street closed because of the extensive repairs that facility needs. The pools are popular with the city’s youngest residents because they hold about a foot of water and are limited to children under age 12, but Temple said they also are dangerous and costly to operate.
Specifically, city staff have noted repairs to waterlines and leaks that must be made; access ramps that must be installed to bring them into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act; and the dangers posed by large groups of children roughhousing in shallow water and on wet concrete. City staff has estimated the cost of bringing all three wading pools into complete compliance is $235,000, with the biggest cost associated with the 35th Division facility.
Council members said those wading pools are popular with residents.
“Citizens don’t want to close these,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, one of the council members who wanted more in-depth discussion about the proposal.
The staff proposal in today’s agenda, dated March 11, also recommends something mentioned by council members on March 9: the possibility of turning the wading pools into mini-splash pads, action that would keep what many see as a tie to Lawton’s past.
Today’s agenda commentary includes a draft Request for Proposals (RFP), the specifications that could be sent to firms interested in designing and installing splash pads in Lee West Park on Southwest 67th Street and East Lawton Park, on East Gore Boulevard near MacArthur High School. The RFP specifies two splash pads located in two city parks, with the right to select an alternate park location.
The RFP covering both parks specifies 15 above ground features, with those age-appropriate features starting on one side with toddlers and ending on the opposite side with features for older youth. In addition to a covered area for shade, fencing and sidewalks, the RFP specifies work in the Lee West Park will include installation of a 1.4-acre graveled parking area, large enough for 60 parking spaces, with entrance and exit along Lynnwood Street (the park’s southern boundary).
Warren said Lee West residents have been pressing for a designated parking area for those who already use the park because it houses a Thunder basketball court. The popularity of that court means residents on the south side of the park frequently have problems parking at their own homes because of the number of people parked in the street.
“They want it (parking) before we start pushing more people into the park,” Warren said.
The second park-related agenda item references the Parks Master Plan, which Halff & Associates is developing to set priorities for parks and recreation projects that would be funded from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. That firm already has begun meeting with people seeking residential input into the plan, which is slated for completion by year’s end. The CIP also includes $1.2 million for spray parks, council members said.