City of Lawton staff will analyze a proposal from a local businessman who wants to operate the School House Slough concession area, if the City Council agrees today.
Council members will act on a staff recommendation for the lone response to a Request for Proposals to operate Lake Lawtonka's largest concession area. The city has been operating School House Slough since Jan. 1 after long-time concessionnaire Kent Waller ended his lease after running the popular site since 1997. While the concession area continues to operate, there no longer is a general store or a lakeside fueling site, meaning those who visit have to rely on other sites to buy fuel, snacks and lake use permits.
While the city sent out 19 bid packets, it received only one formal bid. That proposal from Scott James will be analyzed by the Lawton Water Authority before action is taken in open session. Scott's business plan specifies he will provide a convenience store, fuel service and rental spaces for lake users. His business plan outlines a five-year plan to improve the concession, with year one operations including things such as performing critical infrastructure repairs to the store, fuel pumps, and water/sewer for rental spaces; establishing a kayak and paddle boat rental area; improving lighting; providing propane tank refills for campers; and contracting with a fiber internet company to provide high speed internet.
Improvements in following years include upgrades to the fuel system (the city already is planning to install an automated fueling system); a new playground and picnic pavilion; repairing roads; and installing a new boat dock.
In another recreation-related item, the council will receive an update from Water Technology Incorporated (WTI) on future aquatics facilities that council members want to add to the city's inventory, including Elmer Thomas Park.
WTI was tapped earlier this summer to analyze what the City of Lawton already offers and what could be possible, to include an aquatics complex that Halff Associates envisioned for Elmer Thomas Park, Lawton's only regional park. Some city officials have said that new facility could replace the aging municipal pool on South 11th Street, while providing more water activities for city residents.