School House Slough

Boaters enjoy the water in the cove of School House Slough during a warm summer day. City Council members, acting as the Lawton Water Authority, are expected to decide today whether to begin the process of selecting a new operator for the popular Lake Lawtonka concession.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City of Lawton staff will analyze a proposal from a local businessman who wants to operate the School House Slough concession area, if the City Council agrees today.

Council members will act on a staff recommendation for the lone response to a Request for Proposals to operate Lake Lawtonka's largest concession area. The city has been operating School House Slough since Jan. 1 after long-time concessionnaire Kent Waller ended his lease after running the popular site since 1997. While the concession area continues to operate, there no longer is a general store or a lakeside fueling site, meaning those who visit have to rely on other sites to buy fuel, snacks and lake use permits.

