Splash zone at Elmer Thomas Park

Children take advantage of a warm spring day to play in the splash pad in Elmer Thomas Park. City officials are looking at expanding the water-related amenities in the park, to include an aquatics center, as part of upgrades proposed in a parks master plan.

 Scott Rains/staff

Conceptual designs to help guide development at Elmer Thomas Park were accepted by the City Council last week, but discussions on prioritizing actual projects won’t happen until June.

The designs were among three plans presented by Halff Associates, the design firm designated by the council to craft master plans for recreational areas and amenities controlled by the City of Lawton, including Elmer Thomas Park.

