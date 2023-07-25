Incentives keyed toward keeping the chief of police on staff for at least four more years, and a decision on where the city will build its first indoor mass transit transfer center will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The incentive proposal from Interim City Manager John Ratliff is designed to encourage Lawton Police Chief James Smith to stay at least through the 2026-2027 fiscal year by setting a series of yearly retention bonuses of $10,000 in year one (by June 30, 2024), $15,000 in 2025, and $20,000 each in 2026 and 2027. In addition, in the years Smith receives a satisfactory or better performance evaluation, he would be eligible for a 7 percent annual pay raise on his anniversary, plus any cost of living increase given to general employees for those years.

