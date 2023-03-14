City Council members will initiate a search for a designer for its LATS transfer center, award bids for the Cache Road waterline project, and launch the search for a new city manager when they meet today.
It is in their capacity as the City Transit Trust that council members will consider giving city staff permission to issue Requests for Qualifications (RFQs), the process used to identify a design firm to craft conceptual designs, preliminary engineering and final engineering, and handle construction management for the project to build Lawton's first indoor transfer center, as well as a maintenance, storage and administrative complex. City officials have been pondering locations for years, and recent discussions have narrowed to three areas: the old police station at Southwest 4th and West Gore Boulevard for the transfer center and Railroad Street and Southwest D Avenue for the maintenance complex; and the 1200 block of West Gore Boulevard for both facilities.
Council members said earlier this month they want more details before deciding on a location, and those details include exactly where to build the transfer center and whether there is even a need to move the maintenance complex out of its current south Lawton site. Using the Railroad Street and old police station sites would rely on land already owned by the City of Lawton; the site on West Gore Boulevard is privately owned.
Council members said they want a comprehensive analysis and a specific plan for a small center with basic amenities, and the RFQ cites office space, a ticket counter, passenger waiting area, restrooms and breakroom for bus drivers, as well as space for eight to 10 transit buses. Details on the maintenance complex include a wash bay for buses, six to eight maintenance bays, and parking for buses and other LATS vehicles. Council members also said they want to know what renovations are needed at the existing maintenance complex to keep it in service.
In a related item, the council will consider selecting K&M Wrecking, Oklahoma City, to demolish the old police station site. City officials have said the deteriorating building would be removed after police and the city jail moved into the new Lawton Public Safety Center on Railroad Street. The $289,681 contract will include demolition and removal of the 1960s-era building, removing loose debris, cutting/plugging/abandoning utility lines, then grading, draining and sodding the site.
City officials have discussed several uses for the tract, to include the LATS transfer center and parking for downtown activities.
In an item that began last week, the city's human resources director is asking the council if it wants to use an outside recruiting firm as it begins the process to replace former City Manager Michael Cleghorn. The council and mayor voted 6-3 last week to accept Cleghorn's resignation, then designated City Attorney John Ratliff as interim city manager until a permanent city manager is named.
Today's agenda item includes discussion of the existing job description for the city manager — designated by city charter as the City of Lawton's chief administrative official — and how the recruitment process has been handled in the past. The council used a professional firm when recruiting efforts in 2018 led to Cleghorn's hiring in February 2019.
Council members also will be asked to move forward with the Cache Road waterline upgrade, work that will stretch from Northwest 67th Street to Northwest 6th Street and be funded with $28 million approved for the City of Lawton from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund administered by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
Cimarron Construction Company, Oklahoma City, is the recommended contractor for a $9,640,270 million project to install 15,00 feet of 12-inch waterline from Northwest 40th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard, with that work to include an ADA-compliant pedestrian bridge over Cache Creek (a portion of the waterline will be attached under the bridge). Evans & Associates Utility Services Inc., Oklahoma City, is the recommended firm to handle 9,000 feet of 36-inch waterline from Northwest 67th Street to Northwest 40th Street, and 1,500 feet of 30-inch waterline from Hunter Road to pump station 3 in northwest Lawton. The firm bid $15,588,125.39.
City officials have estimated it will take 24 months to complete the work.