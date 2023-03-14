Hot summer day swim

City council will be looking at a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission to open the municipal swimming pool on South 11th Street this summer, after making $117,000 worth of upgrades that could include replacement of the filter system.

 File photo

City Council members will initiate a search for a designer for its LATS transfer center, award bids for the Cache Road waterline project, and launch the search for a new city manager when they meet today.

It is in their capacity as the City Transit Trust that council members will consider giving city staff permission to issue Requests for Qualifications (RFQs), the process used to identify a design firm to craft conceptual designs, preliminary engineering and final engineering, and handle construction management for the project to build Lawton's first indoor transfer center, as well as a maintenance, storage and administrative complex. City officials have been pondering locations for years, and recent discussions have narrowed to three areas: the old police station at Southwest 4th and West Gore Boulevard for the transfer center and Railroad Street and Southwest D Avenue for the maintenance complex; and the 1200 block of West Gore Boulevard for both facilities.

Recommended for you