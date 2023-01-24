Lawton City Council to look at creating budget committee

A proposal to create a new committee to work with city staff on city budgets and an update on analysis of the signal lights on West/East Gore Boulevard will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
A council budget committee was proposed by Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren earlier this month, with council members directing more details about the proposal.
What is proposed is a four-member committee to hold budget workshops with the city manager and his staff to provide “guidance to the City Manager and promote efficiency in the preparation of the City’s annual preliminary budget....” The committee would be comprised of three council members, with the mayor as an ex officio (non-voting) member.
The policy specifies the process is not intended to usurp the city manager’s duty (City Charter specifies the manager is to craft the preliminary budget), and council could continue to hold budget workshops for the full group. The policy specifies the committee committee will meet at least twice a month January through June (when city staff traditionally prepares the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1) then once a month July through December.
The committee would have the authority to hold budget workshops with the city manager and city department heads to provide “guidance in the creating of the preliminary budget.” After the manager presented the budget to the council, the committee would have the authority to hold additional budget workshops on behalf of the council, with workshops addressing, personnel and salaries, capital outlay, city fee schedule, capital improvement program, materials and other services and charges.
Public Works officials also will update the council on work to analyze traffic signal operations at specific intersections, including those on Gore Boulevard between Northwest 2nd Street and Lawrie Tatum Road. The city also is investigating operations at Winners Way and Oklahoma 7 (East Lee Boulevard), and South Sheridan Road and Southwest I Avenue (in front of Great Plains Coliseum).
The Gore Boulevard analysis is the result of continuing complaints from East Lawton residents about traffic flow problems created by a series of signal lights stretching between 2nd Street and Lawrie Tatum Road, and the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization already has initiated a congestion mitigation study. EST Engineering is tasked with identifying ways to improve traffic flow, with that focus to include signal layout and operations, upgrades, and lane modifications. The study is projected to be completed by Fall.
East Lawton residents say traffic flow has become increasingly more congested — particularly during rush hour — because of the number of signal lights, at Northwest 2nd Street, Railroad Street, two at the Gore/Interstate 44 overpass, and Lawrie Tatum Road. Council members have asked whether removing some lights is an option.
In other business, the council will look at instituting a new process that would place most dilapidated structure hearings under an administrative review board, and potentially shorten the time under which many of those properties must be demolished or repaired.
Now, deteriorating properties designed for “D&D” are taken to the City Council for a decision, with a 10-day notice issued to the property owner before the council hears the recommendation, then 30 days designated to the owner to obtain a permit for repairs or demolition if the council agrees. The city will demolish the property if action is not taken in that 30-day period.
If approved by the council, a new three-member administrative body comprised of the city manager, community services director and chief building officer (or their designees) would meet to consider D&D properties, with property owners given 10-days notice of that hearing. Owners would be given 10 days to apply for a permit to take action, or to file an appeal before the council. If the council upholds the administrative body’s recommendation, the owner would have 30 days from that decision to obtain a building permit.
City officials have said they expect the majority of condemnations to go through the administrative body without problem because only a small percentage of D&Ds now taken to the council are challenged by owners. Today’s agenda includes public hearings for 16 D&D structures.