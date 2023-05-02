Members of the City Council will meet in special session today to interview candidates for the vacant Ward 6 seat, then consider a list of agenda items ranging from a discussion about the Lawton City Hall renovation project to a review of next year’s proposed city budget.

The session will open at noon with a brief meeting of the Lawton Water Authority, whose members are being asked to extend the sailboat and landing operations contract with Sunken Bridge Yacht Club. The existing lease expired May 1 and city staff is recommending the council extend the contract another 12 months under the same conditions. City officials are still exploring their options for the uses now contracted in Lake Lawtonka’s School House Slough area, which has come back under city operations after the concession’s long-time operator ended his contract Dec. 31.

