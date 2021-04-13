Proposals to hire a firm to craft conceptual design plans for an indoor youth sports complex and to designate funding for a Central Mall marketing campaign will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The youth sports complex is one of the centerpieces of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) approved by voters last year by merging two existing CIPs, then expanding the resulting 1.125 percent sales tax through 2034. Among the new projects in the parks and recreation category is a proposal from Lawton businessmen for up to $8 million for an indoor youth sports complex, with CIP dollars matched with private funding.
Today’s proposal would allow the council to hire Stantec Architecture Inc. The proposed $45,000 agreement with the Texas firm specifies Stantec would design and prepare drawings that include conceptual architectural site and building plans, with presentation renderings that can be used for marketing purposes. Those designs would feature an 85,000-square-foot facility which includes “at a minimum” one indoor soccer field, six indoor basketball courts with bleachers at each court, a full commercial kitchen, concessions and dining area, a check-in and controls desk, administrative areas and support areas.
The contract specifying an estimated completion date of July 13, with the $45,000 fee covering the cost of one illustrative conceptual site plan, three illustrative exterior building renderings and three interior renderings, and “probable cost.” When officials discussed the issue in the months leading up to the CIP vote, supporters estimated a $11.05 million construction cost, based on construction costs then available. Funding in what was estimated as a $13.7 million project also would cover the first three years of operations by private entities, officials have said.
In other business, the council will consider an item initiated by Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk to designate $81,000 from the economic development category of the hotel-motel tax toward a marketing campaign for the FISTA and Central Mall property. Burk is the council’s representative on the FISTA Development Trust Authority, created by the council to operate the FISTA and Central Mall after the city purchased the retail complex in January.
The management company designated by the FISTA Development Trust Authority to oversee the mall’s retail portion is looking at a marketing campaign to “rebrand the mall,” something they say is needed to stop the mall’s decline and revitalize commercial interest. While the original FISTA budget included $11,100 for marketing and advertising, the authority has since opted to hire Freestyle Creative, a Moore-based marketing firm that has experience in these types of projects. The estimated cost of that contract is $98,200, which means the trust authority needs additional funding.
Council members also will consider a staff recommendation to hire Guthrie firm Layne Christensen Co. to drill the first well project under the City of Lawton’s plan to expand its raw water supply.
The city hired engineering firm Garver to investigate potential sources to expand its raw water supply beyond that provided by city lakes, as protection against drought. Garver narrowed the options to water wells to be drilled into the Arbuckle Timbered Hills aquifer that is under most of Comanche County, and city officials have been analyzing and preparing for that option.
Today’s agenda item recommends the council take the $1,225,930 bid from Layne Christensen, which is $74,251 more than the $1,151,679 engineering estimate and $236,381 more than the only other bid, $1,388,060 submitted by the Texas firm Hydro Resources. The well is to be drilled in Henderson Park, located in the Park Lane Addition in southeast Lawton.