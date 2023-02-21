Westwin Elements
Courtesy Westwin Elements

A redevelopment agreement that will allow a cobalt/nickel refinery to be built near the west Lawton industrial park will be the topic of a special City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The redevelopment agreement with Westwin Elements Inc. has been in discussions for months, with city entities working under the Project Blue Braveheart designation until the project could be announced publicly. The refinery is to be developed on 480 acres of property located directly south of Goodyear, on the south side of West Lee Boulevard. The tract is owned by the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA), which voted last fall to deed the property to Westwin Elements for development.