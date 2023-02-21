A redevelopment agreement that will allow a cobalt/nickel refinery to be built near the west Lawton industrial park will be the topic of a special City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday.
The redevelopment agreement with Westwin Elements Inc. has been in discussions for months, with city entities working under the Project Blue Braveheart designation until the project could be announced publicly. The refinery is to be developed on 480 acres of property located directly south of Goodyear, on the south side of West Lee Boulevard. The tract is owned by the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA), which voted last fall to deed the property to Westwin Elements for development.
That agreement is one of several that city entities have made to lure what will be a $150 million initial investment and $450 million total investment into the community, and one that specifies creation of 2,335 new jobs over five years.
According to Westwin Element’s website, the refinery would be the only cobalt refinery in the United States, with an executive team led by founder and chief executive officer KaLeigh Long, originally from Bartlesville; Kamran Khozan, chairman of the Canada-based CVMR and someone who holds more than 30 patents in vapor metallurgy; and Nanthakumar Victor Emmanuel, chief technical consultant and chief operating officer, who managed the commissioning of a 2,000 metric ton nickel carbonyl refinery in China.
The redevelopment agreement was negotiated among several entities, to include the City of Lawton, CCIDA, Lawton Economic Development Authority and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation.
Council members voted late last year to provide a $10 million incentive to Westwin Elements. Funding will be supplied from Lawton’s second designation of American Rescue Plan Act funding ($9,425,340), and $574,660 of unallocated funds from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (which contains a category for industrial development). CCIDA voted late last year to provide a $2 million loan to Westwin Elements and to convey ownership of the 480-acre tract to the company. In addition, the City of Lawton has agreed to provide, construct or install certain public improvements — water and sewer lines to the area — an estimated cost of $7.5 million.
The local assistance funds were to be placed in escrow and not released until the redeveloper secured and provided evidence of $126 million in development financing, “to be spent solely on the costs of the Redevelopment,” according to city documents.
The redevelopment tract is to be located in a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, an economic development tool that will allow Lawton to use the increased value of the land with its new development (meaning, higher ad valorem taxes) to pay for the infrastructure work. That TIF will be overseen by the Lawton Economic Development Authority, which already oversees other TIFs. The authority is scheduled to meet in special session at 3 p.m. Thursday, just before the council’s meeting.
The resolution to be addressed by the City Council specifies Westwin Elements Inc. will, in phases, make a $450 million minimum investment (the first phase would be $150 million) to build, develop and operate a refinery. The resolution specifies construction on the initial phase will begin by Dec. 31, 2023, with Westwin Elements to complete its initial operating phase of construction no later than 18 months later, or Dec. 31, 2024, whichever is later. The firm must operate a minimum of 10 years, under the financial agreement.