The City Council will meet in special session today to start the process to replace former Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
The meeting, which also includes a staff presentation on the status of Lawton’s swimming pools and an executive session for an update on city manager applicants, will begin at noon in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Under the City Charter, the full council has the authority to appoint someone to fill an empty council seat until a successor is elected for the unexpired term at the next possible municipal election.
The Ward 6 seat has been empty since Fortenbaugh tendered his resignation March 27, citing health concerns that he said were preventing him from fully representing constituents. City administrators expect the full council to set the criteria for his replacement today, including the manner in which nominations for the seat will be accepted. The person selected by the council will complete Fortenbaugh’s term, which ends Jan. 8, 2024. Ward 6 is one of three council wards that are up for election this year (the others are Ward 7 and Ward 8), with all three terms due to expire on the second Monday in January 2024.
Under Oklahoma law, municipalities are limited as to the days they can hold elections, to June 13, Sept. 12, and Nov. 14. The City of Lawton already has an election slated Sept. 12 for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 council seats.
In other business, the council will receive a report that has been delayed for the better part of a month: the status of the municipal swimming pool on South 11th Street and the wading pools in Mocine, 35th Division and Harmon parks. The discussion comes with a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission to open the swimming pool this summer, but keep the wading pools closed.
Opening the swimming pool comes with a caveat: paying for the repairs necessary to keep the facility operational and meeting health code requirements. City staff said the minimum cost to do that is $12,000, if the filter doesn’t need to be replaced. If the filter does need replacement — and city staff said that is likely — the cost will be $55,000, with another $50,000 predicted cost to do a pressure test on the facility to identify leaks.
Wading pools also are in poor shape, city staff said, saying the aging facilities are cracked and that means an average shift requires the pools to be refilled multiple time. That, in turn, makes it difficult to balance chemical levels. Officials said the city’s splash pads are more heavily used by city youth, meaning the wading pools aren’t necessary. If the council votes to open all four water facilities, city staff is asking to seek additional quotes “to ensure the repairs are made as economically as possible.”
The agenda also has what has become a standing item in executive session: discussion of particular candidates who have submitted applications for city manager.
City Attorney John Ratliff has been interim city manager since March 7, when the council voted to accept the resignation of former City Manager Michael Cleghorn, effective March 8. While Ratliff is performing city manager duties, deputy city attorney Tim Wilson has been designated interim city attorney.