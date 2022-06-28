Proposals to pay for design plans associated with the city’s public safety facility and launching the first phase of renovations at Lawton City Hall will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which will include sessions of the Lawton Water Authority and the City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members will discuss negotiations with the firm Dewberry for payment of design plans for street and intersection work near the Lawton Public Safety Center on Railroad Street. Both were outside the scope of the original $2.87 million design plans the firm performed for the complex that houses Lawton Police Department, municipal jail, municipal court and the firefighting crews of Lawton Fire Station No. 1.
Original designs did not include work on Larrance Street (the east side of the public safety complex) between East Gore Boulevard and Southwest D Avenue, nor improvements at the intersection of West Gore Boulevard and Railroad Street, where a traffic signal light was placed to ease the departure of fire apparatus and other public safety vehicles.
The original scope of work was amended to include upgrades for Larrance Street, which also functions as the main access for nearby businesses. That’s why the plans include on-street parking to accommodate business patrons. While original plans required Larrance Tank to move an existing crane, that crane will remain in place, “necessitating a redesign of the plan prior to bid.” Dewberry has said it can do the redesign within eight days of the notice to proceed, at an additional cost of $16,926.
In another redesign — the intersection of Railroad Street and West Gore Boulevard — the work has been accomplished under a previous amendment. Today’s action will allow Dewberry to be compensated for $31,180.
In other action, city staff is asking to proceed with what it terms Phase I of the Lawton City Hall renovation.
The bulk of the work will renovate three now-vacant floors (the top floor of the south wing, and the second and third floors of the north wing) into office space, along with upgrades needed throughout the building. The work also will include a parking lot on the west side of the building, to expand parking now provided.
That parking lot, along with ordering HVAC equipment, comprises the first phase of work that city staff wants to launch now. According to the agenda commentary provided by City Engineer Joe Painter, the parking lot should be done before other work starts, to provide adequate parking for customers and employees who park in the lot on the east side of the building (that lot will become the construction staging area). In addition, project manager CMS Willowbrook recommends ordering HVAC units as quickly as possible because of on-going supply chain issues.
Estimated cost for this first phase is $1.12 million.
Council members also will receive a report on street projects being built through the city’s Ad Valorem Street Program.
Discussion is expected to include prioritization of projects that will be done in coming phases. The agenda commentary provided by Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said city staff is being asked to consider giving work planned on Northwest Ferris Avenue a higher priority because of nearby projects that could increase traffic, including Holiday in the Park. Repairs and maintenance on Northwest Ferris “have taken on increased significance,” especially because of higher amount of traffic expected during the holiday season, Hampton said.