Lawton's mayor wants an answer on a location for an indoor mass transit transfer center, while city staff needs guidance on what the City Council wants left on the site of the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard.
Both discussions will be on the agenda today when the council meets for its first session of 2023. The meeting, which also includes sessions of the City Transit Trust and the Lawton Urban Homesteading Agency, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall.
It is in their capacity as the transit trust that council members will respond to Mayor Stan Booker's request for discussion and input to city staff about the transfer center. The council left the issue up in the air at its Dec. 6 meeting, where members had been expected to decide whether they wanted to build the city's first indoor mass transit transfer center in the median of West Gore Boulevard, between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets. That site was explored as an alternative to a site on Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues.
Both sites have drawn concerns that have given some council members pause, and LATS officials have said it doesn't make sense to proceed with conceptual designs until a site is selected. City and LATS officials are leaning toward the Gore median site, with LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said the site is larger, has more expansion potential, is located near downtown destinations and is entirely owned by the City of Lawton.
But, Booker said in December that residents also are concerned about that site, and he and council members have received calls in opposition. Residents at the Dec. 6 meeting cited concerns about the impact on an already crowded West Gore Boulevard traffic and the loss of green space. Council members said in December that they want in indoor facility built, but don't yet know where.
The former police station, closed when the Lawton Public Safety Center opened, once was designated as the facility site, but the council discarded that idea in 2019. Landers, noting the site is not large enough for what officials plan, said the vacant site could benefit the transfer center built in the Gore median, with a parking lot built there to serve multiple entities, including the transfer center and the nearby Lawton Farmers Market. He said that parking lot also could contain electric vehicle charge stations.
But, the building must first be razed, something city officials planned even before the new public safety center opened on Railroad Street. The demolition is funded in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, but city officials have never publicly said what would be done with the tract. Today's agenda holds an item initiated by Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk, asking the council to provide direction on what type of finished surface it wants on the site, after it has been cleared. Those options are "virgin ground," which would allow for another structure to be built there; or a traditional surface, which would allow for a parking lot.
In other business, the council will consider appointing two new council committees: the processes oversight committee and a budget committee.
The oversight committee, which comes with a proposed ordinance, would designate the mayor and three council members to "assist municipal departments with establishing more efficient processes and procedures that increase accountability and better serve the citizens of Lawton." Specific tasks include identifying city departments "performing below expectations" and providing recommendations and directives to the city manager to help achieve "stated municipal standards and goals."
The committee also would provide residents with a forum to report "inefficient governmental practices or customer service"; consult with the city manager or city attorney on administrative or legal matters of common interest; and recommend changes to city ordinances.
By city charter, council members are restricted from interaction with city staff, except for the four they hire: city manager, city attorney, city clerk and municipal judge.
The proposal for a budget committee would designate council members to participate in the budget-creation process, a process that is now getting underway for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The proposal from Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren states that putting council members into the process would "enable better coordination."