Abandoned police station

City officials are making plans to demolish the vacant and deteriorating former police station on Southwest 4th Street, at West Gore Boulevard. The City Council will decide today what type of surface will be put on the site after the building is gone.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton's mayor wants an answer on a location for an indoor mass transit transfer center, while city staff needs guidance on what the City Council wants left on the site of the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard.

Both discussions will be on the agenda today when the council meets for its first session of 2023. The meeting, which also includes sessions of the City Transit Trust and the Lawton Urban Homesteading Agency, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall.

