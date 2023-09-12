Pay check
Courtesy MetroCreative

Proposals to implement a new pay scale for City of Lawton top-level administrators and set a new policy on police escorts for funeral processions will be discussed by the City Council today.

A decision on the executive-level pay scale comes after weeks of discussion and analysis by council members and its Employment Matters Committee, and more than two months after a new pay scale went into effect for general employees. That delay is the reason the new executive pay scale is retroactive to July 1, which is the beginning of the new fiscal year and also when the new general employee pay scale went into effect.

Recommended for you