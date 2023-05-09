City Hall

City Council members are expected to make a decision today on a renovation project that will convert three more floors in Lawton City Hall to use as city offices. The building started life as the original Lawton High School.

The City Council is expected to make a decision today about whether unallocated funds in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program can help cover dramatic cost increases in the Lawton City Hall renovation project.

That project has been a point of discussion during two recent council meetings, as city officials and project manager CMS Willowbrook work to launch work that will convert three now-vacant floors in Lawton City Hall into office space, along with renovating space already being used. Some work already has been completed (a parking lot has been built on the west side of the building, and the building’s HVAC system has been ordered), but the bulk of the conversion work was expected to begin earlier this year. Funding for the project is coming from $6 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

