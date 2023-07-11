Lawton City Council to decide about closing city parks

City Council members may be ready to make a decision today on which Lawton park space no longer will be used for recreation.

The city’s Parks and Recreation staff spent months last year and into early 2023 analyzing each of the City of Lawton’s 72 parks, areas that either are full-blown recreation areas with amenities or open space included in the parks inventory. Those parks/space total 656.9 acres and are spread throughout the city, requiring a level of maintenance that a parks and recreation analysis — and city staff — said can’t be achieved with the current staff. The solution was paring down the city’s inventory, a process city staff launched with the help of Halff Associates, the private firm that crafted several recreation-related master plans for the City of Lawton.

