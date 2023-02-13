Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
City Council members will be focused on city facilities today, looking at proposals that would give the city clear title to Lawton City Hall and designate control of Carnegie Library Town Hall to one of their trust authorities.
At issue is a plan that would allow the City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools to "swap" buildings: LPS, which still owns Lawton City Hall (which is the historical Lawton High School), would transfer ownership of that building to the city in exchange for control of the Armed Services YMCA property at 900 Cache Road (the northern edge of Elmer Thomas Park).
The city has held a long-term lease on the old school at 212 SW 9th for more than a decade, after the entities agreed to use the then-vacant school as Lawton's city hall after renovating its six floors into office space — a renovation process that continues today. The proposed warranty deed would transfer the building to the City of Lawton for $10.
In exchange, the City of Lawton would transfer ownership of the armory it owns at 900 Cache Road to Lawton public Schools for $10. That proposal comes with a concession from the Armed Services YMCA, which signed a 50-year lease with the city in 2013 to use the structure. The YMCA sent a letter to City Manager Michael in mid-January asking to end the lease with the city, noting it would be entering an agreement with LPS to sublease a portion of the building.
In addition, a building three blocks away would swap hands, in terms of maintenance and operational control.
The McMahon Auditorium Trust Authority wants to take control of the old National Guard Armory at 600 Cache Road as well as Carnegie Library Town Hall at Southwest 5th and B, with officials citing the historical value of both structures. The proposal would mean the trust authority (which already retains control of the historic auditorium in Elmer Thomas Park) would provide the "proper operation, supervision and management" for the two buildings.
The request comes with for the city to provide $100,000 to be used as a match for $100,000 in private donations and grant funds, to cover initial repairs in the library built under the Carnegie program in 1922, and $250,000 to install a roof and complete other initial repairs in the armory. Supporters also are asking for an annual baseline building maintenance budgets, and capital outlay funds to leverage private donations and grants to preserve each structure. The board cited a council endorsement made in January 2021 on plans to make the armory the future home of Lawton Community Theatre.
Another item on today's agenda is recommending the council withdraw its endorsement of that plan, saying the agreement was contingent upon Lawton Community Theatre drawing up architectural plans, raising funds to rehabilitate the structure and crafting a lease. Those things have not been done, city attorneys said.
In other business, the council will be acting on another recommendation that will interest the McMahon Auditorium Authority: approving plans and specifications for a renovation estimated at $6.75 million. Approving those plans and specification will allow the city to release the project for bids, with funding for the work coming from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
The work continues repairs and upgrades already made to the building, with new work to include renovating 13,500 square feet of space in the auditorium and lobby, and building 4,800 square foot of new space on the structure's east side. The project will add an elevator, complete installation a new HVAC system, and add restrooms while upgrading existing ones.
Council members also will be receiving updates on a variety of studies.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt will provide the update on the city's plan to provide alternate sources of raw water during drought by digging wells into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer. Work on the project has been under way since 2020, with one successful well drilled and a pilot treatment project (intended to remove arsenic, fluoride, iron, chloride and total dissolved solids) completed in April 2022 and submitted to state officials in December. Consulting engineer Garver will provide updated costs on the project, which includes a continued search for more well sites.
Halff Associates, the city's recreational design engineer, will present updates on its master plan work, to include plans for Lake Ellsworth/Lawtonka, and conceptual designs for Elmer Thomas and Lee West parks. Halff also has a public meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the lakes plan.
Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority and its manager will update the council on studies they are completing as part of the process to transition the city's youth sports program to private operations. Eastern Sports Management anticipates updating the council on its analysis of sites for the indoor youth sports complex Feb. 28.