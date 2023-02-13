City Council members will be focused on city facilities today, looking at proposals that would give the city clear title to Lawton City Hall and designate control of Carnegie Library Town Hall to one of their trust authorities.

At issue is a plan that would allow the City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools to "swap" buildings: LPS, which still owns Lawton City Hall (which is the historical Lawton High School), would transfer ownership of that building to the city in exchange for control of the Armed Services YMCA property at 900 Cache Road (the northern edge of Elmer Thomas Park).

