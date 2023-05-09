Traffic on West Gore

A line of eastbound vehicles cross the 2nd Street intersection earlier this year as drivers head for a series of traffic signal lights along West/East Gore Boulevard. City Council members will receive a presentation today that is expected to have some solutions for the congestion.

 File photo

Proposals to require all pets in Lawton to be microchipped and to resolve traffic flow problems on Gore Boulevard will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The pet proposal, initiated by Police Chief James Smith, is asking the council to discuss setting an ordinance that would require all dogs and cats within Lawton to be microchipped as a way to help return them to owners when the pets are lost. City code already requires all pets to be registered with the City of Lawton.

Recommended for you