City Council members will discuss Lawton’s mask ordinance, but the proposal before them adds a new exemption category, rather than a repeal.
Council members, meeting Tuesday in regular session, actually will have two items dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted them to adopt an ordinance in July 2020 that requires facial coverings in certain circumstances: specifically, when inside a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, or while riding public transit. While council members have looked at the ordinance several times — including a proposal made in late 2020 (later dropped) to impose penalties for those who won’t wear masks and on businesses that won’t impose the mandate — they haven’t made any change.
Earlier this month, the City of Altus dropped its year-long mask mandate and other provisions, following an announcement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that he would be dropping that state’s mandates. Gov. Kevin Stitt said last week he was dropping some COVID-19 mandates imposed by the State of Oklahoma, including one that required workers in state agencies and residents using those agencies to wear masks in most instances. Stitt has never imposed a statewide mask mandate, saying he would let that decision be made by individual communities.
Lawton’s City Council made that decision last summer, imposing it only for indoor settings accessible to the public.
That ordinance (contained within Chapter 16 of Lawton City Code) provides a list of exemptions, ranging from age (under age 6) and those having medical conditions, to private homes and lodging houses, to offices and workplaces not open to the public and where social distancing is possible.
Tuesday’s proposal from city staff would add a new exemption: for two or more persons within any confined area, “when all those present have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccination more than 14 days prior to such time.”
Another amendment adds a “sunset provision,” something council members have long said they wanted. That means there would be situations automatically ending the mask/facial covering mandate, if the council adopts the staff proposal Tuesday. As proposed, unless the existing ordinance is replaced by a new council directive, the ordinance remains in effect unless the governor’s Emergency Declaration regarding COVID-19 has terminated or if Comanche County’s seven-day average of estimated COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (as determined by the Oklahoma State Department of Health) is less than or equal to 14.29. That designation, “yellow” on the state’s color coded map, is the threshold for Moderate Alert Level, a designation that all but 16 counties held on Friday.
To meet that qualification, Comanche County would have to remain in that yellow category for two consecutive weeks. While Stitt dropped his requirements for masks in state agencies and other COVID-19-related actions, his Emergency Declaration remains in effect through April 12, or 30 days after his March 12 designation.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said that should either of the conditions exist, city staff would bring an agenda item back to the council at its next regularly scheduled meeting to formally repeal the mask mandate.
Tuesday’s council meeting also includes an agenda item allowing for discussion of the current status of the community in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The item would allow the council to provide direction to city staff and “take action as deemed necessary.”
Maps show that while COVID-19 cases in Comanche County have steadily decreased since early March, as of March 16, the county was one of 15 that remain in the “orange” category, meaning greater than 14.29 per 100,000 population. Cimarron County, in the Panhandle, is green.