New metal detectors

Wilanda Barton passes through the new metal detectors at Lawton City Hall on Monday morning. The new security measures were put into place for the general public Monday, as city officials work to upgrade security measures for the complex.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

A proposal to increase the minimum hourly pay for City of Lawton employees to $15 will be considered today by the City Council.

The discussion is one city administrators and council members have been having for months, as they work to balance the ability to recruit personnel into positions that go empty for months and sometimes years, against the ability to retain the personnel they have. City administrators have been blunt about the difficulty of recruitment, even before the COVID-19 pandemic shrunk the pool of job applicants. Those administrators say the city has been averaging 100 empty positions, with problem hire areas ranging from engineers to employees who hold commercial driver licenses.

