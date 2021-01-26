Proposals to renovate tennis courts in two city parks and to amend the City of Lawton budget to make room for sewer-related expenditures will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal to designate Oklahoma City-based Merritt Tennis and Track Systems comes five months after the council voted to become part of a contract the firm already had with Lawton Public Schools. The district had hired the firm last year to resurface or renovate the tennis courts associated with its school facilities, and the City of Lawton had sought to become part of that contact for tennis courts located in city parks.
But, a city legal opinion deemed the process as “legally insufficient” and city staff instead sought requests for proposals from firms for its tennis court project, winning responses from three firms. While Merritt Tennis and Track Systems was not the low bidder, the lowest bid did not meet city specifications, as Merritt did, according to the staff analysis. Meeting that criteria, as well as the quality of work done for Lawton Public Schools, prompted city staff to recommend Merritt as the lowest qualified bidder.
The firm was asked to submit bids to resurface or renovate tennis courts in 12 city parks, setting an overall cost of $248,750 for those sites, or about $84,400 more than the low bid from Heallas Construction, Houston, Texas. But, city administrators are directing Merritt to begin its work with only two parks: Greer Park at Meadowbrook and Northwest 38th Street, and 35th Division Park, located at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest Dearborn Avenue. According to city staff, the city will notify the vendor of work on the remaining parks “As funding and priorities are identified....”
The work at Greer Park was estimated at $82,000, while the 35th Division Park work is set at $22,000. The largest cost for both is associated with surfacing.
In other business, the council will consider a staff recommendation to amend the city budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, adding funding designated for the sewer rehabilitation program. If approved, it would be the second time this month the council voted to amend a budget that was set in Spring 2020. At the time, city administrators called the approved budget a placeholder because they still were trying to get a handle on revenues for the coming year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would affect expenditures.
The proposal would transfer $1.5 million from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to the Sewer Rehabilitation Fund, to cover the costs of critical equipment repair and replacement at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The need can be traced to multiple equipment failures at the aging treatment plant, caused by extensive flooding that hit the region in 2015 and 2017. The funds had been requested for this fiscal year’s budget, but were not appropriated, city staff said. If approved, they will fund purchase and repairs for non-working pumps, valves and other related items. City staff said they have analyzed the equipment and set a priority list of that necessary to keep the plant in compliant with federal treatment regulations. The equipment is “only a stop-gap measure to keep the plant operational until preliminary design and cost/benefit analysis can be completed,” staff said.
Council members also will consider a staff recommendation to approve plans and specifications for the next round of residential street work being funded through the Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program.
Approving those plans and specifications will allow city staff go out for bids for construction of Southeast 47th Street between Kincaid Avenue and Brown Street; Bedford Circle, extending 851 feet from Bedford Drive; and Southwest C Avenue, from Southwest 18th to Southwest 21st streets. The project, estimated at $2.146 million, will include rebuilding the street, ADA-compliant sidewalks, and work on utilities and driveways.
In other business , the council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session to conduct its annual review of the employment of Nathan Johnson as municipal judge.
• Adopting the 2015 International Codes (related to building and construction) and 2014 National Electrical Code. Both were adopted by the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission in November 2016, and multiple cities already have adopted them, including Oklahoma City, Duncan, Norman and Tulsa. Lawton council members looked at the issue in May 2017, but delayed action because of concerns about how the updated codes would affect the cost of construction. City administrators have recommended the codes go into effect April 1, to give them time to notify contractors and supply houses.