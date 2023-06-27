Fresh asphalt laid

Juan Costenada, left, smooths out a lane of asphalt on Southwest E Avenue between Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 7th Street last week. More streets in Lawton may be repaired if the council agrees to seek an ad valorem election in September.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Residents may be voting on more than City Council candidates in September.

Council members will look at a proposal today to call an election that would have citywide implications: issuing $60 million worth of general obligation (GO) bonds — to be repaid via ad valorem revenue — to address city streets, bridges and associated infrastructure. That citywide election would be in addition to elections already planned in three council wards: selecting representatives for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 seats.

