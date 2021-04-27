A proposal that would designate additional money to pay for a marketing campaign for Central Mall will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which also will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members will look at a proposal outlined at their April 13 meeting by Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk: assigning money from the city’s economic development fund to the FISTA Development Trust Authority to cover a marketing campaign by Freestyle Creative, Moore. That firm has outlined a $98,200 “rebranding” campaign deemed crucial to halt the mall’s decline by the trust authority and Intouch Management Services (hired by the trust authority in January to operate the retail side of Central Mall).
The problem is that existing FISTA’s advertising budget is $11,100. Burk, the council’s representative to the FISTA Development Trust Authority, asked the council earlier this month to consider designating $81,000 from the economic development fund created with revenue from the annual hotel-motel tax, to cover the difference.
Burk asked the council to make the decision at the April 13 meeting, but while other council members liked the idea, they wanted more time and information before committing additional dollars to the project. Burk said the council could have questions answered by watching the video presentation Freestyle Creative provided to a FISTA committee.
City and trust authority members have emphasized they want the retail portion of the mall to continue to operate and thrive. Burk said an important component of that goal is a marketing campaign that is expected to include the mall, nearby retail properties and the city at large. He said when the city purchased the mall in January, tenants and the retail management company were told the property would be re-marketed, “giving a new face to Central Mall.”
In other business, the council will continue another discussion from the Feb. 13 meeting: reopening wading pools in Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division parks.
The pools were part of an overall discussion on a proposal initiated by Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson to create an inventory of historic artifacts and places within City of Lawton parks, preserving those sites. During that discussion, Johnson said she wanted commitment from the city staff to reopen the wading pools.
Earlier this year, city administrators recommended the council close all three aging pools, replacing them with two new spray parks that would be built in east Lawton at East Side Park and in west Lawton at Lee West Park, rather than commit extensive resources to upgrade the small pools. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city staff already had committed to reopening the pools this summer because the spray parks could not be ready in time.
Some residents and council members have expressed concerns about losing those wading pools, which are popular with the parents of young children and because those structures have ties to the city’s past. Today’s agenda item from Johnson and Hampton asks for discussion, then direction to city staff to reopen the wading pools, as well as the municipal pool in Mattie Beal Park.
Council members also will consider designating T&G Construction, Lawton, as the firm to tackle road repairs in the west Lawton Industrial Park.
T&G bid $1,292,259.18 on a project centered on Ard Street and Neal Boulevard, access roads within the industrial area. The firm will rebuild the intersection of the two streets; mill and overlay 3,700 feet of Neal Boulevard and 1,800 feet of Ard Street; and rebuild 600 feet of Ard, north of West Lee Boulevard, for drainage improvements. The project is expected to take almost a year.
City officials committed to repairing the deteriorating access roads as part of an overall plan to upgrade access to and within the industrial park. They also are looking at plans to repair Goodyear Boulevard (the park’s primary arterial) and to extend that road beyond its termination point at Cache Road, creating an industrial bypass by linking Goodyear Boulevard to the U.S. 62/Rogers Lane exchange.