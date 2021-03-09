The City Council will consider closing wading pools in three city parks, with the promise of opening two new splash pads in two other parks by next summer.
The proposal, which might allow only two wading pools to open this summer, from city Parks and Recreation staff and board members will top the agenda when the council meets in regular session beginning at 1:30 p.m. today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. A meeting of the Lawton Parking Authority will begin at 1:30 p.m.; the council meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
Today’s proposal on the splash pads in 35th Division, Mocine and Harmon parks isn’t the first time city staff have asked to suspend operations on the wading pools, but the recommendation includes more details about the deteriorating condition of the youth facilities and what would have to be done to bring them to functioning status and conformity with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The bottom line: it isn’t economically feasible to fully restore the nearly-100-year-old wading pools and they should be closed, said Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple in his recommendation.
In addition to leaks at the 35th Division and Harmon park facilities, Mocine’s pool has issues with waterlines. Estimated cost to repair all the damage would be $235,000, city staff indicates. In addition, the facilities do not meet health codes; each would need a ramp installed under new ADA requirements; and staff has said the pools are “a lawsuit at the door waiting to knock” because the number of uncontrolled children, often roughhousing, in a foot of water with no lifeguards on duty. City staff also has expressed concerns about potential spread of disease, or a young child drowning.
City administrators, supported by members of the Parks and Recreation Commission, have recommended the wading pools be replaced with two spray parks, similar to the popular facility which opened in Elmer Thomas Park in summer 2017. The new parks, funded with $1.2 million included in the Capital Improvements Program, would be located in Lee West Park on Southwest 67th Street and East Side Park on East Gore Boulevard.
City staff said it is “unlikely” the new splash pads could be built and operational this summer, meaning they expect the parks would not open until 2022. And, while the staff “will be looking to City Council for direction,” city staff will recommend opening the Mocine and Harmon park pools this summer. The 35th Division Park pool would not be opened, city administrators said, noting that pool would need more extensive repairs ($120,000) and is more costly to operate. The Elmer Thomas Park site also is within walking distance.
The wading pools are operated by the City of Lawton on weekday afternoons during the summer months.
In other business, the council, acting in its capacity as the Lawton Parking Authority, will consider a recommendation to lease the parking lots around Central Mall to the FISTA Development Trust Authority. The 25-year lease, which would net the City of Lawton $100 a year, makes sense because it would keep both the mall and its parking lots under control of a single entity, development trust authority members said last week when they approved the same lease. If the council agrees today, the lease would go into effect immediately.
The proposal makes the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) Development Trust Authority responsible for the development, maintenance and operation of the property, just as it is with the mall that the City of Lawton purchased in January. That would require the trust to make all necessary or appropriate repairs, replacements and renewals, whether interior or exterior, structural or nonstructural, ordinary or extraordinary, foreseen or unforeseen, for the parking space, under the agreement.
Trust authority members said different entities already have discussed options for that parking space, to include future FISTA firms interested in building structures adjacent to the mall and commercial entities that might be interested in developing “out parcels” for small businesses. The federal courthouse on the southwest corner of the mall property has expressed an interest in securing the parking it already is using under a previous lease.
Council members also will look at approving plans and specifications that will allow city staff to solicit construction bids for work on Neal Boulevard and Ard Street in the west industrial park. The project, estimated at $1.77 million, focuses on existing roads in the park, to complement work already planned for the industrial park’s primary access road (Goodyear Boulevard) and one of its major arterial entrance points (West Lee Boulevard).
The proposal would rebuild the Neal and Ard intersection, then mill and overlay 3,700 feet of Neal Boulevard and 1,800 feet of Ard Street. The project also would rebuild a 600-foot section north of Lee Boulevard for drainage improvements. City officials have said the concrete roads have deteriorated to the point that rehabilitation is needed.