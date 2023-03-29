City of Lawton officials expect to meet in special session next week to launch the process of finding a new Ward 6 City Council member.
Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh submitted his resignation Monday to Mayor Stan Booker, effective immediately, citing a “sudden, serious health complication” that he feels will keep him from fully representing Ward 6 residents while he recovers.
The decision leaves the west Lawton ward without council representation.
Booker said Tuesday that city charter provides a process he expects to begin soon: the full council would appoint someone from Ward 6 to fill Fortenbaugh’s unexpired term, until an election can be held so residents can make that choice.
Ward 6 is one of three council seats up for election this year (the other two are Ward 7 and Ward 8), and Fortenbaugh’s current term would expire in January 2024.
Booker said he expects the council to begin a process that would ask interested residents to submit applications to fill the seat, with the council to meet in executive session to consider applicants and name a successor. The same process has been used in previous years to fill unexpired terms for council members who left the governing body, to include a council decision in 2015 to fill the Ward 7 seat after the unexpected death of long-time Councilman Stanley Haywood.
In the meantime, Booker said Tuesday that as the council’s only “at large” member — meaning someone elected by all residents of the city, rather than those in a specific ward — he was inviting Ward 6 residents to call him if they have concerns or problems.
Fortenbaugh, a retired Army warrant officer and local businessman, began his tenure on the council in January 2018 after winning election in 2017. The west Lawton businessman also serves on various boards in his capacity as a Lawton councilman. In his letter to Booker, Fortenbaugh said his resignation includes all boards, authorities, trusts and commissions.
Fortenbaugh said he was stepping down from his elected duties to focus on recovery.
“I owe the citizens of Lawton 100 percent effort and I am unable to meet these expectations as Ward 6 Councilman while struggling with this illness,” he said in his letter.
“Serving the citizens of Lawton was a unique privilege that I gave my all to,” he said.