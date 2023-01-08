Lawton City Council members will meet in special session Monday to launch a new council term, to include placement of a new council member.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
At the session, Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson will administer the constitutional and statutory oaths of office to three members: Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, Ward 4 Councilman George Gill and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton. Gill will be the new member, declared the winner of the Ward 4 seat being vacated by Jay Burk last Fall after the death of his opponent, Barbara Curry. The two had been slated to face each other in a runoff.
Chapman won her second term after besting opponent Contessa Ecko Smith in August. Hampton, who did not draw an opponent, also will start his second term. Burk did not seek re-election because of term limits.
Council members will hold their first regular meeting of 2023 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.