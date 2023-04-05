The City Council has begun taking applications from west Lawton residents who want to be the Ward 6 City Council representative.

Council members are searching for a replacement for Sean Fortenbaugh, who resigned his seat March 27 citing health reasons that would prevent him from fully representing Ward 6 constituents. Lawton’s city charter — municipal government’s guiding document — covers that issue, giving the full council the authority to appoint people to fill unexpired terms of the mayor and council until constituents can elect a successor at the next possible municipal election.

