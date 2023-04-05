The City Council has begun taking applications from west Lawton residents who want to be the Ward 6 City Council representative.
Council members are searching for a replacement for Sean Fortenbaugh, who resigned his seat March 27 citing health reasons that would prevent him from fully representing Ward 6 constituents. Lawton’s city charter — municipal government’s guiding document — covers that issue, giving the full council the authority to appoint people to fill unexpired terms of the mayor and council until constituents can elect a successor at the next possible municipal election.
Interim City Attorney Tim Wilson said the last time the situation happened was 2015, when the council appointed a replacement for Ward 7 after long-time Councilman Stanley Haywood died. Wilson said that in that situation, the council accepted applications from Ward 7 residents qualified to hold the council seat, and the council analyzed those applications and interviewed candidates in executive session before appointing Gay McGahee. McGahee filed for the seat when the council set a 2016 special election, and won the right from constituents to finish Haywood’s term.
Council members indicated Tuesday that is the tactic they want to follow with Fortenbaugh’s seat. This situation will be a little easier: Fortenbaugh held one of three council seats that already are up for election this year (the other two are Ward 7 and Ward 8) and his term expires Jan. 8, 2024.
Wilson said the council has the option of several dates to hold that election, but noted the City of Lawton already has a municipal election set Sept. 12 for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 seats.
“That’s our election anyway,” Wilson said, of the possibility of holding all elections at the same time.
Council members indicated approval, and set an April 21 deadline for Ward 6 residents to submit applications to the Lawton City Clerk’s Office, located in Lawton City Hall at Southwest 9th and C. City hall is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Applicants must be a registered voter from an address within the ward for at least six months prior to filing a declaration of candidacy or seeking appointment. Applicants also are subject to background checks.
Interim City Manager John Ratliff said setting the April 21 deadline would allow the council to look at applicants at its April 25 council meeting. The person selected by the full council would serve the remainder of Fortenbaugh’s term, or January 2024.