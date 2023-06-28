City Council members tabled a decision Tuesday about calling a September election asking voters for more ad valorem revenue to repair streets and bridges.
The council still is committed to the idea, but amendments added Monday to clarify the ballot resolution prompted city attorneys to recommend the council delay a decision until that documentation can be presented in its finished form. That, in turn, prompted the council to decide to add the item to their July 11 agenda. Time remains a factor: to qualify for the Sept. 12 municipal election already set for council races, the ballot resolution must be presented to the Comanche County Election Board by July 13, Acting City Attorney Tim Wilson said.
At issue is a proposal that essentially extends the existing ad valorem street program that voters put into place in 2017. The city’s proposal is to sell $60 million more in General Obligation Bonds, using ad valorem revenue to repay the debt. The ballot resolution restricts the revenue to roads and bridges, and city infrastructure associated with those projects.
Mayor Stan Booker, a strong proponent of the idea, said the additional revenue would allow the City of Lawton to address more projects, including two that city staff says have become critical: bridges over Wolf Creek on South 11th Street just north of the city landfill, and over westbound and eastbound lanes of Cache Road near Northwest 47th Street. Both sets of bridges now are weight-restricted. Heavy vehicles such as trash trucks going to the city landfill or fire trucks responding to calls in that area of Cache Road cannot use them.
Those bridge repairs are part of the reason the ballot resolution was amended. Wilson said bond counsel added language to reflect the ability to use funds generated by the tax more quickly, which would provide the estimated $7 million needed for the bridge work “without affecting the mill rate.”
The existing ad valorem program keeps the ad valorem mills allocated to city debt near 11 mills, with the difference between what is needed for existing debt each year and that cap allocated to the Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program. Voter approval in September has the net effect of extending the existing ad valorem program to 2036, providing a set amount each year that the city could issue as GO bonds with the pledge of repaying that debt via the ad valorem program.
Bond counsel Chris Gander said that would allow Lawton to issue GO bonds and have the money in hand today to repair or rebuild the bridges, rather than waiting years and gambling construction expenses won’t escalate.
Wilson, responding to council questions, said the proposal going to voters is a new tax by legal definition, but city officials are committed to keeping the city’s ad valorem rate what it is today, meaning no increase in property taxes associated with the street program.
“We’ll do our best to make sure it (the mill rate) is even,” Wilson said.
Gander said the net effect is Lawton will have that 11-mill rate locked into place for a longer period of time, not that the city will be raising property taxes.
Ward 6 Councilman Bob Weger said his constituents are insistent the city finish existing street projects before starting new ones. Wilson said the ballot resolution is written to give “broad authority” to the council, meaning adding new projects “is at the council’s discretion.” But Booker said the council has made clear it wants completion of already-identified street projects before starting new ones.
City staff also has a legal opinion that includes bridges under the definition of streets, which would allow the program to fund bridge work. That may be important for the bridges already identified as problems. City Engineer Joseph Painter said the bridges on South 11th Street are “within a whisker of being shut down.” Painter has said while the Cache Road bridges can be repaired, the South 11th Street structures must be rebuilt.