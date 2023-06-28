Street construction

Signs block travelers through the 700 block of Southwest E Avenue after fresh asphalt was compressed Tuesday morning. Lawton officials are considering extending the ad valorem tax program to fund repairs to city streets and bridges.

 Scott Rains/staff

City Council members tabled a decision Tuesday about calling a September election asking voters for more ad valorem revenue to repair streets and bridges.

The council still is committed to the idea, but amendments added Monday to clarify the ballot resolution prompted city attorneys to recommend the council delay a decision until that documentation can be presented in its finished form. That, in turn, prompted the council to decide to add the item to their July 11 agenda. Time remains a factor: to qualify for the Sept. 12 municipal election already set for council races, the ballot resolution must be presented to the Comanche County Election Board by July 13, Acting City Attorney Tim Wilson said.

