The City Council formally launched its new term Monday with a ceremony administering oaths of office to three of its members.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren received their statutory and constitutional oaths of office from Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson, in the traditional January ceremony that is the starting point of the term for the three council members elected the previous year.
During the June 2020 filing period, Fortenbaugh did not draw an opponent, while Johnson’s opponent withdrew after the filing period ended. Warren defeated his opponent, former Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells, in the August primary election. Fortenbaugh and Johnson are beginning their second three-year terms. Warren is beginning is second consecutive term, but has served two other terms as the Ward 8 representative.
Warren said he looking forward to working with this council, noting the group got a lot accomplished. He said he was looking to accomplish more in the future, noting “we’ve got a long road ahead of us.”
Johnson said she was pleased to be sitting with other council members and offered thanks to those “who chose to put me here.” She also lauded the changes the city has made and will continue to make.
Fortenbaugh said that with the situation the council had been in, he was glad to be sitting next to Johnson and Warren. He explained the three came onto the council at the same time three years ago, after defeating three long-term incumbents to win their seats.
Mayor Stan Booker praised the three for beginning their new terms and for the work they and other members have accomplished.
“We are making a difference in our community,” Booker said.