City Council members will look at a recommendation today to create a trust authority to operate city lakes.
The proposal comes from the Lakes and Land Commission, a citizens committee appointed by the council and mayor to analyze and make recommendations on lakes-related issues. That board, as well as other city officials, have been discussing lakes operations for months as a result of a master plan created by Halff Associates. The firm has been designated by the City Council to create master plans for several recreation-related functions controlled by the City of Lawton, including its lakes.
Commission members agreed on a proposal from Chairman Mark Scott, recommending the council create a lakes trust authority to manage the assets of lakes Ellsworth and Lawtonka. The trust authority, to be created under state statute, would manage and operate the lakes, with the City of Lawton remaining the beneficiary. Lakes operations now fall under the Parks and Recreation Department and Lawton police.
Discussion centers around fees at lakes
The proposal stems from discussions about setting fees so that revenue not only covers the cost of operating city lakes, but also provides funding to be reinvested for more recreational activities. Commission members have said they want to keep funds generated by the lakes at the lakes, rather than placed in the General Fund for all city departments.
The City of Lawton already has multiple trust authorities for specific purposes. The FISTA Development Trust Authority is charged with operation and management of the military defense contractor complex being developed at Central Plaza, while the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority is assuming control of youth sports and facilities that had been handled by the Parks and Recreation Department.
More changes on the horizon
A trust authority is among a series of changes planned for city lakes in coming months.
Council members also will act on something they have been considering since last fall: sending out Requests For Proposals (RFPs) for anyone interested in operating the School House Slough concession on Lake Lawtonka. The city has been handling activities there since long-time concessionaire Kent Waller ended his lease Dec. 31.
Council members directed city staff to create an RFP to operate the concession, which features a general store, fuel pumps, 96 dry stalls, 57 wet slips, 49 camper spaces, 54 trailer spaces and five boathouses. Operations would include management of those activities, collection of payments from those who sub-lease facilities, and maintenance. The new operator would be required to purchase all buildings and improvements built by the previous leasee, according to the RFP.
City officials already are working on plans to select a contractor to install an automated fuel pumping system for those who use School House Slough. The current system is closed.