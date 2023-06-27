Riders in front of an empty store

Riders take a short break, as they wait in front of the empty and closed store at School House Slough. The concession area on Lake Lawtonka has been without a store and fueling capacity since the former concessionaire ended his lease with the City of Lawton on Dec. 31.

 File photo

City Council members will look at a recommendation today to create a trust authority to operate city lakes.

The proposal comes from the Lakes and Land Commission, a citizens committee appointed by the council and mayor to analyze and make recommendations on lakes-related issues. That board, as well as other city officials, have been discussing lakes operations for months as a result of a master plan created by Halff Associates. The firm has been designated by the City Council to create master plans for several recreation-related functions controlled by the City of Lawton, including its lakes.

