The City Council has signed off on the locations of 13 new small cell phone towers being planned by U.S. Cellular.
A city code amended late last year requires a small cell wireless facility permit to be issued for such towers when they are located within public rights of way, to include along city streets and in city parks. At the time, council members said they expected a surge of such requests as cell phone companies begin expanding 5G coverage into Lawton, including its hard-to-reach areas.
The council already signed off on the locations of eight small cell towers for U.S. Cellular in November, the first approved under the new ordinance. Construction on those towers is expected to begin soon, city staff said.
City code specifies the facilities are restricted to 50 feet in height, although exceptions may be granted for up to 75 feet. They must be monopoles (single pole, making them less visibly intrusive), harmonize with the area in which they are located, able to withstand wind speeds of 130 mph, must be placed 4 feet to 8 feet from the curb, and may not impede existing sidewalks.
The new approved sites are: 2636 Cache Road, 4401 Cache Road, 1601 NW 52nd, 4102 SW Ridge Terrace, 2622 SW A, 914 W. Lee, 1308 SW 26th, 216 NW Ferris, 2334 W. Gore, 6432 NW Arrowhead Dr., 1924 NW Oak, 2302 N. Sheridan and 2312 Fort Sill Blvd.