The City Council has signed off on the locations of 13 new small cell phone towers being planned by U.S. Cellular.

A city code amended late last year requires a small cell wireless facility permit to be issued for such towers when they are located within public rights of way, to include along city streets and in city parks. At the time, council members said they expected a surge of such requests as cell phone companies begin expanding 5G coverage into Lawton, including its hard-to-reach areas.

