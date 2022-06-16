City of Lawton officials already have their eyes on the city’s next major sidewalk project: West Gore Boulevard, near Eisenhower high and middle schools.
While the location isn’t new, the exact configuration of that sidewalk is, indicated Tuesday as Lawton’s westside City Council members debated the best placement to benefit the greatest number of students who walk to those secondary schools. The work could begin before school resumes in August.
The issue centers on priorities that city staff and council members have been debating for the multiple funding sources — including the Capital Improvements Program and medical marijuana sales tax revenue — being targeted toward making Lawton a more pedestrian-friendly community.
The first major project on that citywide priority plan is nearing completion, as work crews from MTZ Construction build a sidewalk on the west side of North Sheridan Road between Smith Avenue and Cache Road. While the work was estimated for completion in mid-July, it will be done by the end of June, City Engineer Joe Painter said. That completion date has led to discussions among city officials about the next priority because MTZ Construction’s $1 million contract is designed so work crews can immediately begin a new project as soon as their existing project is done.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the next priority is a sidewalk on West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 52nd Street/Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest 67th Street. Painter said those design plans are 90 percent complete.
The bulk of that work will be focused on the north side of West Gore Boulevard, between Northwest 57th and Northwest 67th streets, although the future goal is a sidewalk on both sides of the arterial, Warren said.
For now, the work is focused on one side, and that side will change depending on where on West Gore Boulevard you are standing. Sidewalks associated with Eisenhower High School and Middle School already exist on the south side of the street to Eisenhower Middle School’s western edge. Painter said the new project will switch to the north side of the street at Northwest 57th Street, the residential side street across from the school’s western entrance.
Warren said cost is driving the decision: A sidewalk on the south side of West Gore Boulevard will require a retaining wall to protect it from hilly terrain in the vacant field that stretches to Southwest 67th Street. More right of way will be needed on the north side of the road, but the land is flatter and needs less work.
Painter estimated this construction phase would cost $410,000 to $450,000, with a 150-day completion time.
Painter also said that as MTZ Construction begins work on this segment, designs will begin on the third sidewalk priority.
The city’s west side council members say that will be Northwest 53rd Street between West Gore Boulevard and Cache Road, because of the number of youths who use the street to walk to school. An existing sidewalk on the west side of the street stretches almost to Northwest Columbia; plans could extend it to Cache Road.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, noting a large part of the funding is coming from sales tax generated by medical marijuana sales, said priorities previously set by the council included the segment of Gore Boulevard between Southwest 38th Street and Southwest 52nd Street. He said the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (which had handled the medical marijuana money until a change made by the council on Tuesday) set the third priority on another segment of West Gore Boulevard, between Sheridan Road and Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Burk said LETA weighed priorities after input from the Lawton Access Board, an advisory group that provides guidance on issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act.
“How do we rate these (sidewalks) in a way that the Access Board has a voice,” he asked, saying that board’s input is vital.
“The ADA board can’t be against sidewalks for Eisenhower students who walk to school,” Warren said, explaining while the segment of West Gore Boulevard east of the schools has athletes and other runners using it, it still is “much less used than 53rd Street is.”
Fortenbaugh said the reason the three west Lawton council members sponsored Tuesday’s sidewalk discussion is because they know the need.
“This is the worst place without a sidewalk,” he said, of priority given to the West Gore projects.